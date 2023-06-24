Eric Swalwell Gets Torched By Twitter After Attacking Pro-Lifers

It’s been one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, protecting the rights of unborn babies and vowing to fight for their lives.

Since then, Republicans have celebrated the U.S.’s small steps to becoming a pro-life nation. However, the Left has accused anti-abortionists of stripping away a so-called “constitutional right.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif)— or, as some who might know him, the liberal crybaby who was caught allegedly having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy— attacked Republicans for standing on the side of life.

“It's been one year since extreme-MAGA Republicans successfully overturned #RoevWade via the #Dobbsdecision. I released this ad during the midterms last fall; now more than ever, we need to stay in the fight to protect women's rights in America,” Swalwell tweeted.

It's been one year since extreme-MAGA Republicans successfully overturned #RoevWade via the #Dobbs decision. I released this ad during the midterms last fall, now more than ever, we need to stay in the fight to protect women's rights in America. #WeWontGoBack — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 24, 2023

Pro-lifers, however, criticized the Democrat for advocating for unborn babies to be killed.

Were women ever babies? Or, to use a term you might understand, were women ever fetuses? Praying for you to rethink your position — Katrina Radcliff (@kayrat8151) June 24, 2023

Women's "right" to murder their off spring? I don't think so — Dr. Truth Serum (@DrTruthSerum) June 24, 2023

Why won't you fight for women's rights in sports? — Tamin (@lynn521tr) June 24, 2023

Would the world be better off if Eric Swalwell had been aborted? Discuss. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Republicans praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the controversial measure one year later.

On this one year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, let's celebrate LIFE and the great victory of overturning Roe v. Wade! — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) June 24, 2023

Today we celebrate the first anniversary of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I am proud to stand on the side of LIFE! — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) June 24, 2023

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY) praised the country for passing strong pro-life legislation, criticizing Democrats of using tax-payer money to fund abortion.

“The Democratic Party is extreme and radical,” Stefanik told Fox News Digital. “They want to get rid of the Hyde Amendment. They want taxpayer dollars to go towards funding abortion. They want abortion on demand up until and after the moment of birth.”