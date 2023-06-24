The Coup Is Over: Mercenary Chief Will Relocate to Belarus, Face No Charges...
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell Gets Torched By Twitter After Attacking Pro-Lifers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 24, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s been one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, protecting the rights of unborn babies and vowing to fight for their lives. 

Since then, Republicans have celebrated the U.S.’s small steps to becoming a pro-life nation. However, the Left has accused anti-abortionists of stripping away a so-called “constitutional right.” 

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif)— or, as some who might know him, the liberal crybaby who was caught allegedly having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy— attacked Republicans for standing on the side of life. 

“It's been one year since extreme-MAGA Republicans successfully overturned #RoevWade via the #Dobbsdecision. I released this ad during the midterms last fall; now more than ever, we need to stay in the fight to protect women's rights in America,” Swalwell tweeted. 

Pro-lifers, however, criticized the Democrat for advocating for unborn babies to be killed. 

Meanwhile, Republicans praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the controversial measure one year later. 

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY) praised the country for passing strong pro-life legislation, criticizing Democrats of using tax-payer money to fund abortion.

“The Democratic Party is extreme and radical,” Stefanik told Fox News Digital. “They want to get rid of the Hyde Amendment. They want taxpayer dollars to go towards funding abortion. They want abortion on demand up until and after the moment of birth.”

Tags: ROE V. WADE

