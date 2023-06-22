Weiss Was Blocked From Bringing Charges Against Hunter Biden In DC, California

IRS whistleblowers told Congress that the Biden Justice Department blocked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., and California.

The House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), held a closed-door executive meeting. The committee reviewed several whistleblower reports detailing how the government aided in misconduct among the IRS and DOJ.

"Weiss tried to bring charges in the District of Columbia around March of 2022 and was denied," Smith said, adding that "Weiss sought to bring charges in the Central District of California in the fall of 2022 and had that request denied in January 2023" by Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys Martin Estrada and Matthew Graves.

According to stunning admissions by two IRS whistleblowers, the DOJ covered up the tax fraud investigation against the president's son.

The second whistleblower— who has remained anonymous— claimed the investigation included years 2014 through 2019, in which Hunter Biden and his "associates" received roughly $17.3 million from Ukraine, Romania, and China.

The fact that Weiss was denied from bringing charges against Hunter Biden is noteworthy because earlier this year, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified under oath before Congress that Weiss could bring charges outside of Delaware.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) pointed out that Garland's testimony was misleading.

Smith also found "unjustified delays" in the investigation, including "authenticating a WhatsApp message in which Hunter Biden demands payment from Chinese officials noting that his father was in the room."

"No. 1, the federal government is not treating taxpayers equally when enforcing tax laws," Smith said. "No. 2, whistleblowers claim the Biden Department of Justice is intervening and overstepping when it comes to investigating the president's son. And No. 3, these whistleblowers report they have faced almost immediate retaliation."

On Tuesday, Weiss announced that Hunter Biden pleaded guilty, receiving a slap on the wrist relating to tax fraud charges and illegal firearm possession. He faces two counts of "willful failure to pay" his federal income taxes, with the DOJ saying he will be entering a "pretrial diversion agreement" of possession of a firearm "by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."