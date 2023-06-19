Oh, So That's Where Weapons Biden Left in Afghanistan Are Going
Tipsheet

DeSantis Heads to Newsom's Turf to Highlight the Disastrous Results of Liberal Governance in Action

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 19, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

California's liberal policies are no match compared to Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) freedom, loving state. 

DeSantis's campaign team released a video highlighting the core differences between Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-Calif) Democrat-led state and Florida's Republican-led state.  

Under a conservative agenda, Florida has seen a successful few years since DeSantis put his name on the map, highlighting how corrupt the Left is. Meanwhile, Newsom has caused his state to be synonymous with failure.

However, in Democrat fashion, Newsom refuses to admit his state is sinking further underwater. 

The Democrat has even gone as far as to manipulate the facts. 

DeSantis will make his way to California to highlight first-hand the disastrous results of liberal governance.  

"Rising crime in San Francisco, needles and feces outside," the video's narrator says. "These children are witnessing drug use, violence, sex acts, public defecation, and urination on a daily basis."

As business booms in Florida, big corporations are fleeing to Republican states. And as people moved to the sunshine state for a better way of life, Californians have to fear for their lives daily as crime rates spike-- contrary to that, Florida's crime rate has dropped to a 50-year low

"This is a result of better governance in states like Florida. It is a result of poor governance in these left-wing states. That's why people are moving," the video adds. 

Newsom's obsession with DeSantis is obvious. 

After the latest attacks against DeSantis, the Florida governor called on Newsom to stop pussyfooting around," telling him to throw his hat in the ring against President Joe Biden. However, the Democrat is too busy attacking DeSantis to have any real plan in the works. 

