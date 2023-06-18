Armed IRS Agents Shut Down Montana Gun Store in a 'Soviet-style Intimidation' Raid
Tipsheet

Biden Emerges From His Basement to Hold First 2024 Campaign Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 18, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden kicked off his first official rally, promoting his 2024 presidential campaign, focusing on what Democrats call "achievements" and Republicans call failures.

The Biden campaign came out of hibernation on Saturday after a slow start to the season to promote the Left's plan to further invoke its radical propaganda on the U.S. 

With only 17 months until the election, Biden was off to a slow start on the campaign trail while his Republican opponents— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and former President Trump— have been out rallying support from Americans since day one. 

However, as Biden continues his struggle to successfully make it through a speaking engagement gaffe free or from falling across a stage, Democrats argue that the less the 80-year-old emerges from his basement, the better. 

Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) claimed that Americans are not necessarily interested "in a lot of campaign noise" from Biden when asked if the president needs to pick up the pace and be more aggressive during an interview on ABC. 

Meanwhile— during his first campaign event— to no surprise, Biden uttered several lies to the American people without blinking an eye. 

Lie number one. The president broke a promise to the U.S. after vowing that "no one making under $400,000 will see a penny of their federal taxes go up, and they haven't." However, throughout his disastrous time in office, Biden raised the tax burden on hard-working Americans who make as little as $20,000 a year.

But wait, there's more. Biden lied to the crowd for a second time, saying that his administration cut the deficit by more than any other president in history by $1.7 trillion.

Fact Check. Data reveals Biden's policies actually increased the deficit by $3.84 trillion. 

The president can't stop lying to Americans. Sometimes he doesn't even bother to lie; he laughs in reporters' faces when asked about his corrupt bribery scandals. 

