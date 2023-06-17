Biden's Concerning Habit of Snapping At Reporters Continues

President Joe Biden has a long history of snapping at reporters over questions he doesn't want to truthfully have to answer for fear it might expose the Left's corruption.

Most recently, the president lashed out at a New York Post reporter who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff rushed the 80-year-old out of the room.

Biden's habit of snapping at reporters has only got more frequent as Republican-led investigations against him and his family revealed several illegal actions committed.

During the G7 Summit in May, Biden told a reporter to "shush up" when questioned on the debt ceiling negotiations.

"Shush up, OK?" The president snapped before continuing to ramble about the agreement process.

It was the same G7 Summit that Biden tumbled down the stairs following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Again in 2021, Biden chastised CNN's Kaitlan Collins when asked why he was "confident" Russian President Vladimir Putin would change his behavior at the time, saying she was in the "wrong business" and accused Collins of putting words in his mouth.

The president once again attacked a reporter a month before the November midterm elections for asking him why there "haven't been that many" candidates campaigning with him besides then-Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman.

In response, Biden said, "That's not true. There have been 15. Count, kid, count."

The president then called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b——"for his question about inflation.

Many have speculated that Biden may be showing early signs of dementia. His lack of memory and a frequent slip of the tongue causes concern that the president is not mentally fit to run the country. According to the Alzheimers Society, aggressive verbal behavior such as swearing or shouting can be linked to dementia in some cases.

However, if you ask White House doctors, Biden is in the best shape of his life.