Fox Fires Producer Who Approved Calling Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator'

Fox News parts ways with the producer responsible for using an on-air headline to refer to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

Long-time producer Alexander McCaskil confirmed his exit from the network via a social media post, saying it was the best place he has ever worked.

“It’s been a wild ten years…. the best place I’ve ever worked,” but “the time has come,” McCaskill wrote, adding that he asked Fox “to let me go, and they finally did.”

The Instagram post showed the former producer standing outside of Fox News New York City headquarters carrying a box of belongings. “To all my friends there: I will miss you forever,” he added.

The producer reportedly offered to resign with two weeks’ notice but was told to clean out his desk and leave immediately.

Former Fox News producer Alexander McCaskill, who parted ways with the network for airing the "wannabe dictator" chyron, posted this photo of him leaving Fox offices on his Instagram.



McCaskill was also a longtime producer/editor for Tucker Carlson.https://t.co/MvJqRMiBOR pic.twitter.com/4ebvPhadsy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 16, 2023

McCaskill previously worked as ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s managing editor. On his latest “Tucker on Twitter” video series, the former host, without naming McCaskill, claimed that after the chyron ran, “the women who run the network panicked.”

“First, they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen,” Carlson said. “Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He had been at Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building.”

Carlson stood by the producer’s decision to label Biden as a dictator following the political prosecution of indicting Former President Trump.

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

Earlier this year, McCaskill was named in a lawsuit by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, claiming he “belittled female employees.” According to her, Grossberg said the former producer said a separate room where breastfeeding mothers can go to nurse is a “waste of space.”

However, Fox has denied allegations in Grossberg’s lawsuit.