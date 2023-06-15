Nearly 100% of Fact-Checkers’ Political Donations Go to Democrats

It shouldn't be surprising that so-called "fact checkers" are motivated to push Democrats' radical agenda, or that outlets which vow to be completely neutral and politically balanced have fact-checkers who donate solely to Democrat candidates.

A review of public records conducted by the Washington Free Beacon found that nearly 100 percent — 99.5 percent to be exact — of fact checkers' political donations go to Democrat candidates or liberal organizations despite fact checkers' claims that their evaluations are unbiased and impartial.

According to federal campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Free Beacon, out of the total $22,683 donated by self-identified fact checkers over the past four election cycles, $22,580 went to Democrats. "Only three of the fact checker donations made during that period went to Republicans," their report on the review explained.

The findings raise concerns over journalists claiming to be unbiased and neutral in their writing. Fact-checkers for the New York Times and Reuters donated to President Joe Biden. At the same time, some contributed to Progressive Takeover— a group "dedicated to mobilizing the Democratic Party"— and failed Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign.

Reuters and the NYT claim their fact checkers are impartial to either party. However, the liberal outlet has a Left-leaning bias score.

The analysis also found that the self-identified fact checkers contributed ten times more money to liberal Bernie Sanders than to all Republican politicians combined.

Since the 2016 election, Left-leaning outlets argue the need for fact-checkers has increased because former President Trump and other Republicans allegedly spew lies and disinformation.

How many times, however, have these fact checkers gotten things completely wrong while Republicans were ultimately proven right? COVID origins, the Russian collusion hoax, Hunter Biden's laptop from hell, and more. It's of little wonder, given the information found in the Free Beacon's report how fact checkers' mistaken rulings always seem to go in the same direction — following the same direction of fact checkers' political donations.

Even when fact checkers can't disprove a claim made by an outlet such as the Free Beacon, the self-appointed arbitors of truth take it upon themselves to issue a negative ruling:

When the Free Beacon reported that the Biden Administration sold one million Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to a Chinese state-controlled gas giant, the Washington Post acknowledged the accuracy of the sale. Still, it downplayed any potential concerns, asserting that there was "no reason for outrage" and assigning "Three Pinocchios" to those suggesting wrongdoing by the Biden administration.

The Free Beacon's review looked at financial contributions from fact checkers at 40 different liberal media outlets, including Google, New York Magazine, CBS News, The New Republic, Vox, The New Yorker, and National Geographic made donations to the Democratic Party.