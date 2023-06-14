Miami Mayor Joins GOP Race

The 2024 GOP playing field is growing as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork to run for President.

On Wednesday, Suarez confirmed recent speculation of a possible White House run. The news comes after a re-branded super PAC, SOS America, supporting the Florida mayor, launched a digital ad in the first four states that hold contests in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating calendar.

Suarez has been teasing a campaign announcement for weeks, telling Fox News Digital that it is one he thinks “Americans should tune into."

In the past few months, Suarez has visited early vital states such as New Hampshire, where he expressed optimism for the Republican field.

Suarez will face an uphill battle because he will have to compete against household names such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and former President Trump.

The Miami mayor is also facing an ethics investigation for outside payments he received for private consulting from the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.

According to a report, the investigation is in coordination with the State Attorney’s office into Suarez’s work for developer Rishi Kapoor paid him at least $170,000 since 2021.

However, Suarez continues to deny all wrongdoings.

DNC chair Jamie Harrison criticized Suarez, claiming the Republican uses his position to benefit himself and push Trump’s agenda.

“Suarez has repeatedly used his position to benefit himself, prioritizing pay raises for himself, accepting lavish gifts, and taking shady payments – all while ignoring the biggest challenges facing the people he was elected to serve," Harrison said. "As the MAGA field keeps growing, we’ll keep reminding the American people that there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between these extreme, self-serving candidates."