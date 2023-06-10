Newsom’s Jealously of DeSantis Continues to Show

MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's Indictment Over Classified...
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 10, 2023 6:00 PM
California and Florida are two different states. One, residents can live their lives freely without an authoritarian leader dictating what people can and cannot do. The other, residents fear for their lives as homeless and crime dangerously take over the state. 

The main difference? Florida has a superstar governor, and California’s governor spends all day thinking of ways to bring the sunshine state down. 

Recently, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state amended a bill allowing parents to be charged with child abuse if they disapprove of their child’s gender transition. Parents could also be charged with child abuse if they don't agree to call their child by their preferred pronouns under the new amendment. 

On the contrary, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has vowed to protect the innocence of children, fighting for parents to have a say in their kid's major life decisions and education. 

California’s anti-parent policies have driven thousands out of the state as thousands flock to DeSantis’s turf. 

In 2022, the Florida governor signed the Parental Rights In Education bill into law, giving guardians the right to know what their children are learning in the classroom. DeSantis also signed the Let Kids Be Kids bill package which outlaws the permanent mutilation of minors, removes pronoun politics in schools, and expands parental rights. 

While Newsom advocates for children to be mutilated and brainwashed by the Left’s propaganda, DeSantis refuses to allow minors to become part of the Biden Administration’s experiment. 

In addition, while California is suffering from an uptick in crime and homeless, being the number one state for net-in migration, Newsom believes pushing the Left's progressive transgender agenda on children should be the top priority. 

DeSantis has successfully made Florida one of the top states for real estate and has a 50-year low crime rate, making the governor a better match to repair the country from President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies. He has railed against Newsom's radical agenda offering a better way of life for parents and the well-being of their children. 

The top 2024 contender signed legislation barring males from participating in women’s sports and has banned all sex reassignment procedures for minors in the state. 

The progressive California bill is a reminder of the stakes in the 2024 election when it comes to the race for the White House. DeSantis puts children and parents first, while Newsom puts illegal migrants' so-called “rights” first. If it weren’t for leaders like DeSantis, the U.S. Left’s anti-parent agenda would spread to every state in the nation.  

Tags: RON DESANTIS GAVIN NEWSOM

