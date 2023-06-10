Biden’s 2024 Rival Fire Shots Where the Votes Matter

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should have been doing a long time ago: visiting the southern border.

This week, Biden’s 2024 rival made headlines when he showed up at the open border, calling the situation “unsustainable.”

The Democrat candidate condemned the Biden Administration for allowing illegal aliens to walk into the U.S. consequence-free freely, saying it is a “humanitarian crisis.”

“This is a humanitarian crisis because of the global understanding that we now have an open border,” RFK Jr. tweeted. “There are people being drawn here. They're being abused…and this is not a good thing for our country. It's not a good thing for these people. And it is unsustainable.”

After visiting Yuma, Arizona, RFK Jr. said he exposed a “dystopian nightmare,” criticizing border officials for being too lax in treating illegal migrants at the border.

“After four or five days (of processing), they are released on their reconnaissance into our country, and most of them are never seen or heard from again,” the 69-year-old candidate said.

Biden has refused to fix the ongoing issue at the border, which has caused thousands of illegal aliens to enter the U.S., bringing a national security threat to the nation.

Since taking office, more than six million immigrants have illegally entered the country.

Earlier this week, during a senate hearing, the Customs Border and Protection acting deputy commissioner Benjamine Huffman said, “In the days preceding the lifting of Title 42, CBP encounters eventually reached historic highs, approximately 10,000 a day.”

RFK Jr. has attempted to appeal to Republican voters by promising to close the border despite being pro-choice.

Here's more on my revelatory and heartbreaking journey to the border. #Kennedy24https://t.co/MDxu1v1Dm2 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 7, 2023





According to a poll by CNN, 60 percent of Democrats back Biden for 2024 nominee compared to only 20 percent who favor RFK Jr.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll also found that the Democrat trails far behind Biden, with only 14 percent of voters supporting him.