Denver Councilwoman Who Floated Reparations Gets Blown Out in Re-Election Bid
What Special Counsel Jack Smith Said About the Trump Indictment Was Eye-Opening
Biden’s Backdoor Student Loan Bailout Threatens to Soak Taxpayers
WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated
Is the GOP in Disarray Over This Abortion Bill?
Megyn Kelly and the Platinum Rule
Time for Western Democracies to Stand with Iranian People
Why Does the Left Want No Future For Any of Us?
Is Europe Waking Up From the Net Zero Nightmare?
Where There's Smoke There's Hysteria
Rep. Andy Biggs Says Mayorkas Is Intentionally Destroying the U.S. Border
Liberal News Host Melts Down After Guest Points Out Hypocrisy In Trump Indictment
New York State Democrats Look to Bring Back Gerrymandered Election Rigging Once Again
Biden Criticized For Not Being Interviewed Yet In Classified Docs Probe As Trump...
Tipsheet

Biden’s 2024 Rival Fire Shots Where the Votes Matter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 10, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should have been doing a long time ago: visiting the southern border. 

This week, Biden’s 2024 rival made headlines when he showed up at the open border, calling the situation “unsustainable.”

The Democrat candidate condemned the Biden Administration for allowing illegal aliens to walk into the U.S. consequence-free freely, saying it is a “humanitarian crisis.”

“This is a humanitarian crisis because of the global understanding that we now have an open border,” RFK Jr. tweeted. “There are people being drawn here. They're being abused…and this is not a good thing for our country. It's not a good thing for these people. And it is unsustainable.”

After visiting Yuma, Arizona, RFK Jr. said he exposed a “dystopian nightmare,” criticizing border officials for being too lax in treating illegal migrants at the border. 

“After four or five days (of processing), they are released on their reconnaissance into our country, and most of them are never seen or heard from again,” the 69-year-old candidate said. 

Biden has refused to fix the ongoing issue at the border, which has caused thousands of illegal aliens to enter the U.S., bringing a national security threat to the nation. 

Recommended

WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated Sarah Arnold

Since taking office, more than six million immigrants have illegally entered the country. 

Earlier this week, during a senate hearing, the Customs Border and Protection acting deputy commissioner Benjamine Huffman said, “In the days preceding the lifting of Title 42, CBP encounters eventually reached historic highs, approximately 10,000 a day.”

RFK Jr. has attempted to appeal to Republican voters by promising to close the border despite being pro-choice. 


According to a poll by CNN, 60 percent of Democrats back Biden for 2024 nominee compared to only 20 percent who favor RFK Jr. 

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll also found that the Democrat trails far behind Biden, with only 14 percent of voters supporting him. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated Sarah Arnold
What Special Counsel Jack Smith Said About the Trump Indictment Was Eye-Opening Matt Vespa
Denver Councilwoman Who Floated Reparations Gets Blown Out in Re-Election Bid Matt Vespa
Liberal News Host Melts Down After Guest Points Out Hypocrisy In Trump Indictment Sarah Arnold
Megyn Kelly and the Platinum Rule Scott Hogenson
Jim Jordan Reveals New Information About Mar-a-Lago Raid in Scathing Letter to Biden DOJ Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated Sarah Arnold