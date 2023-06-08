Poll Finds More Americans Are Shifting to Conservatism Despite the Left's Liberal Push

As the Left desperately tries to push its liberal, progressive agenda on the country, Americans increasingly are turning back to conservative thinking.

According to Gallup's latest Values and Beliefs Survey, social conservatism in the U.S. is the highest in about a decade. Thirty-eight percent of Americans say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues compared to 33 percent in 2022 and 30 percent in 2021.

Meanwhile, their liberal views have dipped from 34 percent to 29 percent in the past two years.

"For most of the past eight years, Americans were about as likely to say they were liberal as conservative on social issues. This year, there is a more obvious conservative advantage," Gallup said. "The shift is mostly due to increasing social conservatism among Republicans when social issues such as transgender rights, abortion, and other hot-button concerns are prominent in the national public debate."

At the same time, a report from the New York Times found that millennials are starting to shift to the Right, leaving the Democratic Party in the dust. This may be because liberalism is not what it used to be.

As I noted previously, being liberal in today's society does not mean walking around barefoot, selling flowers along the highway, and burning your bra. It instead means supporting LGBTQ propaganda where the Left has deemed it normal to identify as the opposite gender from what a person was biologically born as. Democrat's push on abortion to being as common as a routine dental exam may also be a leading contender for the shift. On top of that, Americans have become wiser than allowing the Left to brainwash them using an 80-year-old senile president who doesn't remember where he is half the time.

The poll noted that 2012 was the last time these many Americans were socially conservative, pointing out that younger generations are moving to the Right.

"When asked to describe their political views overall, without reference to social or economic issues, 40% say they have conservative views, 31% moderate and 26% liberal," the pollster said.