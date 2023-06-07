Newsom Threatens DeSantis Once Again As Florida Continues to Thrive and California Suffers

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) has tried so hard to bring Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) down, criticizing his actions that have turned Florida into a resident hot spot as Californians flee the governor’s liberal policies.

Newsom’s latest attack towards the GOP presidential candidate involves the Democratic Party’s open border policies that have caused damaging consequences for the country.

Two flights— allegedly arranged by DeSantis— about 36 illegal migrants arrived unexpectedly in Sacramento, California, from the Texas border, prompting the Democrat to throw a hissy fit.

Newsom took to Twitter to threaten DeSantis with kidnapping charges, calling him a “small, pathetic man.”

“Ron DeSantis, you small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard… Kidnapping charges?” He tweeted.

The California governor also linked his tweet to a section of the California penal code instructing his followers to “read the following.”

The code section highlighted parts that read: “Every person who, being out of this state, abducts or takes by force or fraud any person contrary to the law of the place where that act is committed and brings, sends, or conveys that person within the limits of this state, and is afterward found within limits thereof, is guilty of kidnapping.”

Despite DeSantis not claiming responsibility for the illegal alien’s arrival in the Blue state, the Florida governor has made the Biden border crisis a significant part of his campaign, vowing to close the border once and for all.

In response to speculation that DeSantis sent the illegal migrants to California, the 2024 candidate told reporters that Florida is not a sanctuary and will divert the Biden border crisis any way he can.

"I think the border should be closed, I don’t think we should have any of this. But if there’s a policy to have an open border, then I think the sanctuary jurisdictions should be the ones that have to bear that. We are not a sanctuary in Florida and yes we note people want to come and so the more we can divert before we even have to get there is good for our state,” DeSantis said.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis responds to California investigating migrant transports via Florida program



"If there's a policy to have an open border, then I think the sanctuary jusidictions should be the ones that have to bear that. We are not a sancutary in Florida." pic.twitter.com/nsOrhvMOaf — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 7, 2023

In the past, DeSantis has transported illegal migrants to Democrat cities bringing the problem they have repeatedly ignored to the doorsteps of elitists.

Critics of Newsom voiced their opinion on the issue, praising DeSantis for keeping the border problem on America’s radar.

