Former Obama Doctor: Biden 'Needs a Walker' Just to Maneuver Around

President Joe Biden's age is at the forefront of most Americans' minds as the 2024 presidential election arises, and the leader of the United States is a frail 80-year-old who thinks he can make it another four years in the White House.

Biden's recent fall while walking across the stage to deliver the Air Force commencement address sparked renewed concerns over his mental and physical ability to make crucial decisions for the country.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) and former White House physician for President Obama accused the White House of "malpractice" for allowing Biden to run for re-election.

The laughing stock Biden has been for the country after his fall ignited a storm of gaffes to explode all over the internet, which Jackson says offers a "package that doesn't sell around the world."

"Part of the job of the President of the United States is to inspire confidence and project power, and he's not doing that. He can't do that, he's too old to do that, and I think it's a shame," Jackson said while appearing on Fox News.

The Texas Republican also believes that Biden's physical ability is just now starting to highlight the mental decline Americans have seen him suffer for so long.

He called out First Lady Jill Biden and others for allowing this dire issue to go on, adding that if they cared about him, they would pull Biden from the race.

Jackson said it had reached a "point where our commander in chief needs a walker" just to walk around events.

"Could you imagine? It would be a better image than what we're seeing right now — seeing him creep around in a walker," Jackson said. "At least he wouldn't be falling flat on his face in front of the entire world.… It's embarrassing for him, and it's embarrassing for our country."

This is not the first time the former Obama doctor sounded alarms about Biden's health. Jackson has repeatedly made it aware that the President is creating a national security situation for the country.

Earlier this year, Jackson wrote a letter to the President demanding he takes a cognitive test, citing his age, embarrassing public gaffes, and polls revealing that Americans doubt his abilities to be in a leadership position.

The White House has ignored the situation and continues to ignore the problem, failing to take responsibility for everything, including Biden's repeated falls and gaffes.

Instead, they make wild excuses for his actions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden fell over a "sandbag" this week that made him take a nasty tumble prompting audible gasps and secret service men to rush to his side.

She also claimed Biden's many "wins" sins entering office should prove that he is mentally fit to be President.