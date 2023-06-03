DeSantis Responds to Heckler In Best Way Possible

Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) shouted down a heckler who called him an "f------ fascist" because he wants to protect the innocence of children.

As DeSantis talked about parents' rights in education, a woman in the crowd yelled, "The right to health care, to their kid's health care, you're a f------ fascist."

The Florida governor was in Lexington, South Carolina, to push parents to be more involved in what their kids learn in school, ensuring they are not being sexualized through books and classroom materials.

"We say gay!" The woman added as the crowd began to boo at the heckler's comments.

In response, DeSantis said, "Yeah, well, thank you, thank you. We're not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We're going to stand up for our kids. We're going to make sure to do it right."

As the woman was escorted out of the rally, the crowd gave DeSantis a standing ovation.

"Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy," DeSantis continued." We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We're not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch."

During one of his first as a presidential candidate, DeSantis focused on protecting children from the Left's progressive LGBTQ propaganda.

He touted his efforts to enact "protections for parents such as curriculum transparency so that they have a right to know what books are being used," DeSantis also admitted that "unfortunately, there's the bad stuff that's getting into the schools. There's the pornography that's getting in schools; the parents had to blow the whistle in Florida."

DeSantis recently signed legislation banning transgender minors in Florida from receiving gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgeries.

The 2024 contender is often accused of "banning books" in schools. However, he fought back. DeSantis claimed that not a single book had been banned in his state. Instead, the governor said parents flag books in schools that teach inappropriate things to children, such as providing examples to middle school kids on using sex apps that offer graphic depictions of sex acts and sex toys for minors as young as fifth grade.