Biden's Series of Misfortunate Accidents Prove America Needs a New President

It’s rare that President Joe Biden goes a week without making a fool of himself and the country. This week, was no exception. After suffering from a series of misfortunate accidents, it has become apparent that Biden is not fit to make decisions for the U.S.

Hours after Biden’s fall that sent him flying across the stage during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, the 80 year-old president hit his head while exiting Marine One.

Reporters watched on the South Lawn of the White House as Biden hit his forehead while stepping out of the helicopter. He then rubbed his head where it was hit and continued to walk.

Biden has really showed his age throughout his presidency. And the White House can no longer make legitimate excuses for his missteps.

Their reason for his fall this time? Claiming Biden “tripped” over a sandbag.

“There was no need for the doctor to see him as it was related to the fall and he’s doing fine,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said as reporters grilled her over the incident.

Did anyone actually see the so-called “sandbag” the White House is trying to blame Biden’s fall on? Probably not.

Biden’s age has always sparked concern over his ability to run the country, however, now more than ever it is apparent he is not mentally or physically fit to be in a position of leadership for the next four years.

This is a man who jets off on vacation every weekend as the country goes downhill thanks to his policies.

Republicans were quick to react to the incident, calling on the president to not be eligible to run for re-election in 2024.

“This is not funny. This is just sad. Under no circumstances should this man be our president in 2025. Praying for our country," Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) tweeted.

Outkick founder Clay Travis said “Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well.”

Others asked if it was a sandbag that also caused Biden to fall off his bike earlier this year.

Was it a sandbag that caused Joe Biden to fall off his bike? pic.twitter.com/xABFafBvlf — Unrepentant Thought Criminal 🇺🇸 (@Its_RINO_Season) June 2, 2023



