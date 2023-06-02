It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted
Trump Asks When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' After Pence Cleared in Classified Doc...
Liberal Media Pulls the Trigger on This Reaction to Joe's Fall at the...
'Dead Heat': Daniel Cameron Already Tied With Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear
What's Hilarious About Gavin Newsom's Tweet About Conservatives
Have Some Organizations Already Backed Away From Their Rainbow Logos?
One State Is Going to Offer Free College...to Illegal Immigrants
GOP Demands the FBI to Explain Trump Probe Despite No Evidence to Attack...
Crowd Boos at Sean Hannity, Cheers 'We Love Trump'
Prestigious University May Expel Students Who 'Misgender' Trans Peers
Artificial Intelligence 'True Crime' TikTok Trend Raises Horrifying Ethical Concerns
U.S. Navy Removes Pride Month Posts From Instagram, Twitter
DeSantis: 'Biden's Fall Across the Stage Symbolizes the State of the Nation'
D.C. Crime Trending Toward Decade Highs
Tipsheet

Biden's Series of Misfortunate Accidents Prove America Needs a New President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 02, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s rare that President Joe Biden goes a week without making a fool of himself and the country. This week, was no exception. After suffering from a series of misfortunate accidents, it has become apparent that Biden is not fit to make decisions for the U.S. 

Hours after Biden’s fall that sent him flying across the stage during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, the 80 year-old president hit his head while exiting Marine One. 

Reporters watched on the South Lawn of the White House as Biden hit his forehead while stepping out of the helicopter. He then rubbed his head where it was hit and continued to walk. 

Biden has really showed his age throughout his presidency. And the White House can no longer make legitimate excuses for his missteps. 

Their reason for his fall this time? Claiming Biden “tripped” over a sandbag. 

“There was no need for the doctor to see him as it was related to the fall and he’s doing fine,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said as reporters grilled her over the incident.

Did anyone actually see the so-called “sandbag” the White House is trying to blame Biden’s fall on? Probably not. 

Biden’s age has always sparked concern over his ability to run the country, however, now more than ever it is apparent he is not mentally or physically fit to be in a position of leadership for the next four years. 

Recommended

It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted Matt Vespa

This is a man who jets off on vacation every weekend as the country goes downhill thanks to his policies. 

Republicans were quick to react to the incident, calling on the president to not be eligible to run for re-election in 2024. 

“This is not funny. This is just sad. Under no circumstances should this man be our president in 2025. Praying for our country," Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) tweeted. 

Outkick founder Clay Travis said “Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well.” 

Others asked if it was a sandbag that also caused Biden to fall off his bike earlier this year. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted Matt Vespa
Crowd Boos at Sean Hannity, Cheers 'We Love Trump' Sarah Arnold
Death of the American Dream: When Merit Doesn't Matter Anymore Mia Cathell
Reporters Found the Bud Light Executive Behind the Disastrous Transgender Pivot Matt Vespa
We Know Why Trump's Lawyers Wanted to Meet With AG Garland Over Classified Doc Probe Matt Vespa
What's Hilarious About Gavin Newsom's Tweet About Conservatives Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted Matt Vespa