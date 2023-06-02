It's Not 1980 Anymore
Tipsheet

Crowd Boos at Sean Hannity, Cheers 'We Love Trump'

Sarah Arnold
June 02, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Once a die-hard Trump supporter, always a die-hard Trumper was proven true when the former president attended a town hall on Thursday night with Fox News. 

Fox News host Sean Hannity was booed by the crowd when he asked Trump about the idea that he should maybe "tone it down" when appealing to moderate voters. 

Before Hannity could even finish his question, the boos erupted from the crowd. Then, shortly after, they began cheering for the former president, chanting, "We love Trump!" 

In response, Hannity told the crowd to "leave me alone" as the crowd's disapproval of his question grew louder. 

The host then claimed his question was advice to Trump on who can help him win swing voters needed for the 2024 candidate to get over the finish line. 

However, Trump dismissed the idea, saying that from the day he walked into Washington, he was under attack, and if the former president weren't strong and didn't hit back, he would be nothing. 

"From the day I got in, I was under siege by people that had been in Washington for many years, put in there by many different presidents, in most cases people that were against me," Trump began. "They spied on my campaign. They did all sorts of things. So I was under investigation and under siege, and so were my people, and if I weren't tough, I wouldn't be here right now. I guarantee you that. If I didn't fight back, I wouldn't be here." 

Trump's appearance on the Right-leaning network comes after Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch reportedly hosted GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) at his California ranch, promising to support Trump's top 2024 rival fully. 

Fox News also decided to "soft ban" Trump following the 2020 election. However, after losing thousands of conservative viewers due to the firing of Tucker Carlson, it appears the network is trying to win back those ratings. 

Murdoch allegedly told DeSantis that he regrets not denouncing claims made by the former president that the election was rigged because of faulty voting machines. 

While Trump dominates DeSantis in the polls, the Florida governor made a stunning $8.2 million in donations within 24 hours of launching his presidential campaign. 

