Disney Continues to Groom Children In the Creepiest Way Possible

Disney decided its woke agenda of grooming children through movies and books was not enough. So they have also to allow males dressed as princesses to greet their kids.

Disneyland is under fire after a video was published revealing a cross-dressing male—Nick— wearing a mustache, blue eyeshadow, and a dress while greeting children outside the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The TikTok video went viral with over 7 million views, outraging parents criticizing the park for pushing its woke, radical, “inclusive” propaganda on little kids by opting for a man to play the part of a fairy “godmother.”

“So, my name is Nick; I am one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices,” he is heard saying in the video. “I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

Critics voiced their opinion over Disneyland sexually grooming children because they must bow down to the Left’s push on the LGBTQ community.

Conservative Dave Rubin said, “This fella will be hired by the Biden to run out nuke program by the end of the day…This is a dude with a mustache in a dress. Not a “trans” person. Think how many real girls want that job at Disney, and they gave it to him for a reason.”

“A man in drag is not only bizarre and inappropriate, but it takes guests out of the ‘show’ – the illusion is broken. Nothing matters, but the agenda and your four yo is a pawn they are happy to mindflay,” said conservative writer Peachy Keenan.

“This is disgusting and wrong,” longtime lawyer for former President Trump Jenna Ellis said. “I remember when the ‘Disney Look’ didn’t even let women wear certain nail polish colors. Now THIS?!”

As the woke corporation has many times pushed for its parks to be more “inclusive” and “gender-neutral,” Disney announced that it was ditching its term “Fairy Godmothers in Training” and instead be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

“This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” Disney said in a statement last year.

Disney also scrapped the famous phrase “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” because if there is anything the Left wants us to know, identifying as female or male is entirely offensive and not woke enough. *Insert eye roll.