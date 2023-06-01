Biden's Lax Border Policies Made It Possible for Five Illegal Aliens to Murder a 15-Year-Old Boy

President Joe Biden's havoc-wreaking open border policies have done unrepairable damage to the U.S.

The country has seen more than six million illegal migrants enter through the southern border bringing in deadly drugs such as fentanyl and sex trafficking, causing fear for law-abiding Americans.

Biden's open border has caused consequences that the Democratic administration can no longer ignore.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed the arrests of five illegal aliens in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy whose remains were found in a Fredrick County state park in Maryland two months after he was reported missing.

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23; Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 27; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20, are all illegal migrants who are associated with the notorious deadly gang MS-13. The five men have been charged with first-degree murder.

In February, the young boy Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez was reported missing in Frederick— about 40 miles northwest of D.C. One day later, police found evidence that someone had been assaulted in a nearby wooded area.

On April 25, after two months of searching for the 15-year-old, authorities found his body in Gambrill State Park, just a few miles outside the city.

"On behalf of the entire team at FPD, our hearts go out to the victim's family. While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests, in this case, will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family," Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a statement.

Instead of working endlessly to close the border, Biden has ignored the ongoing issue for almost his entire presidency. As a result, the U.S. has suffered from Biden's reckless actions, posing national security risks as the president welcomes deadly gang members and drugs into the country with open arms.

Americans suffer as the Biden Administration continues to fail as the leader of the U.S.

According to an April Global Strategy Group poll, 58 percent of voters in seven key Electoral College battleground states disapprove of how the president is handling immigration, compared with just 32 percent who approve.

Additionally, 52 percent of voters believe Biden is blatantly ignoring problems at the border, while 50 percent said the president is ignoring the situation around undocumented immigrants.