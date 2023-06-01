Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy?
What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's...
Here’s Feinstein’s New Media Policy, Which Isn’t All That Surprising
Hunter Biden’s Defense of His Gun Crime Is Really Something
Shocker: Blue Jays Say Player Apologizing for Posting Pro-Bud Light Boycott Is Not...
Liberal DC-Area Activist Wants This for His Attacker Instead of Going to Jail
Looking Upwards, Rather Than Left or Right, for That Which Unites Us
NBC News White Knights for AOC, AP Discovers How to Say 'Gay' in...
Trump Reacts to Biden's Humiliating Tumble That Sent Him Flying Across a Stage
Fox News Openly Admits It Will Have to Adhere to the Left's Woke...
Senate Hearing Sounds the Alarm on America’s Childcare Crisis
Disney Continues to Groom Children in the Creepiest Way Possible
Woke Women's Magazine Features ‘Trans Pregnant Man’ for ‘Pride Month’ Cover
Is This the Weirdest Primary Campaign Issue Yet?
Tipsheet

Biden's Lax Border Policies Made It Possible for Five Illegal Aliens to Murder a 15-Year-Old Boy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 01, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's havoc-wreaking open border policies have done unrepairable damage to the U.S. 

The country has seen more than six million illegal migrants enter through the southern border bringing in deadly drugs such as fentanyl and sex trafficking, causing fear for law-abiding Americans.

Biden's open border has caused consequences that the Democratic administration can no longer ignore. 

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed the arrests of five illegal aliens in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy whose remains were found in a Fredrick County state park in Maryland two months after he was reported missing. 

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23; Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 27; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20, are all illegal migrants who are associated with the notorious deadly gang MS-13. The five men have been charged with first-degree murder. 

In February, the young boy Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez was reported missing in Frederick— about 40 miles northwest of D.C. One day later, police found evidence that someone had been assaulted in a nearby wooded area.

On April 25, after two months of searching for the 15-year-old, authorities found his body in Gambrill State Park, just a few miles outside the city.

"On behalf of the entire team at FPD, our hearts go out to the victim's family. While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests, in this case, will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family," Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a statement.

Recommended

Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa

Instead of working endlessly to close the border, Biden has ignored the ongoing issue for almost his entire presidency. As a result, the U.S. has suffered from Biden's reckless actions, posing national security risks as the president welcomes deadly gang members and drugs into the country with open arms. 

Americans suffer as the Biden Administration continues to fail as the leader of the U.S. 

According to an April Global Strategy Group poll, 58 percent of voters in seven key Electoral College battleground states disapprove of how the president is handling immigration, compared with just 32 percent who approve. 

Additionally, 52 percent of voters believe Biden is blatantly ignoring problems at the border, while 50 percent said the president is ignoring the situation around undocumented immigrants.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa
Fox News Openly Admits It Will Have to Adhere to the Left's Woke Agenda Sarah Arnold
What's the Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
Shocker: Blue Jays Say Player Apologizing for Posting Pro-Bud Light Boycott Is Not Enough Julio Rosas
Conservatives Have Found Their Power Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa