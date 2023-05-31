FBI Director Confirms Biden Bribery Document Exists, Still Won't Turn It Over to...
Tipsheet

White House Left Shocked When Asked If Biden Is 'Corrupt'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 31, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A reporter asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby a question that nearly every American in their right mind could answer. However, he was left speechless. 

During a White House press briefing, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Kirby if President Joe Biden is corrupt, leaving him incapable of responding. 

"There have been many developments in the House investigations into the first family's international business dealings recently," Nelson said, referring to the GOP-led House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family. "So what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt?"

"Wow," Kirby said, followed by a long silence. 

"The president has spoken to this, and there's nothing to these claims. And as for the whistleblower issue that you talked about in the document. I believe the FBI has spoken to that, and you're going to have to go to them on that," Kirby finally said.

The reporter pointed out House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer's (R-KY) efforts to obtain a document from the FBI that allegedly contains essential information regarding the president's relationship with a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. 

However, FBI Director Christopher Wray has so far refused to comply and hand over the document, prompting Comer to hold the FBI in contempt of Congress. 

After holding a call with Wray, Comer confirmed the "existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

