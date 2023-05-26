Staggering Amount of Americans Believe Trump-Russia Smear Was 'Hit Job,' Want FBI Officials Prosecuted

Over half of Americans believe former President Trump was the center of a politically-motivated hoax over allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia.

Following the release of Special Counsel John Durham's report on the origins of Russia-gate, a Rasmussen poll found that 63 percent of Americans believe the Russia smear was a "hit job" against Trump orchestrated by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Jokes on the Democratic Party because Trump won the 2016 presidential election in a landslide despite allegations that could have destroyed him.

The poll also found that 59 percent of Americans want the FBI agents involved in the Trump-Russia investigation to be prosecuted for their actions.

Last week, Durham made his 300-page report public that proved the woke agency had no legitimate reason to launch an investigation into Trump's campaign over its alleged ties with Russia.

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham concluded.

Agencies under the Biden Administration have repeatedly been caught unfairly targeting Right-leaning Americans, including conservatives and pro-life activists.

This week, newly uncovered documents found that Biden's Department of Homeland Security has been using federal funds to destroy the reputations of prominent Christian organizations, several conservative public policy groups such as Turning Point USA, the National Rifle Association, Breitbart News, Fox News, and the Republican National Committee.

They aimed to paint Christians and conservatives as "nazis" and "terrorists."

The FBI has also been accused of prosecuting pro-life activists who protest the action of killing an innocent unborn baby while ignoring pro-choice activists who vandalize churches and pregnancy centers just because they believe they should have the so-called "right" to end a baby's life.

Additionally, the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report suggesting that the FBI is "broken" and is "targeting" agents who demonstrate conservative political beliefs.

According to a whistleblower, the Biden-backed FBI has become "cancerous" and "let itself become enveloped in this politicization and weaponization."