DeSantis's Campaign Brings In Millions From Donors: 'No Lies, No Fake Matches, No Smoke and Mirrors'

Just an hour after announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) raised nearly $1 million in response to vowing donors with the utmost respect when it comes to their hard-earned money.

DeSantis Press secretary Bryan Griffin said that the governor's "Great American Comeback" campaign was accumulating millions the day following his big announcement on Twitter with Elon Musk.

"There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis' vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next," Griffin tweeted. "$1 million raised online in one hour … and counting!"

According to his campaign site, DeSantis promises donors there will be “no smoke and mirrors, no fake matches, and no lies.”

“Our donors are part of our team; they are NOT our personal piggy bank,” the site reads, adding that they pledge to treat low-dollar donors with respect and have no tricks up the campaign’s sleeves to get Americans to donate more than they can afford.

“A lot of campaigns try to guilt trip or mislead you into a donation. Frankly, it is dishonest, and it is not us,” DeSantis’s donor site continues. “That is why you will never receive a solicitation from this campaign that promises a fake match or degrades you for not donating.”

During his last run as governor, DeSantis broke a fundraising record. According to NBC News, his Friends of Ron DeSantis organization raked in tens of millions of dollars, leaving him with more than $80 million to go toward his presidential campaign.

Campaign finance documents show that DeSantis has raised money from several types of donors, including, Hotel chain operator Robert Bigelow who donated $10 million, and Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin who gave $5 million.

More than $10 million came from the Republican Governor's Association, and other big-ticket donations came from the Republican Party of Florida and the conservative advocacy group Club for Growth.

Major Florida companies such as Publix and Florida Power and Light donated to DeSantis.

Tens of millions came from small-dollar donations in response to campaign emails his team sent over the past two years.

DeSantis will face off with former President Trump as the two fight for the GOP nominee.

Following his politically motivated indictment, Trump said that his campaign saw a massive surge in donations, receiving over 541,971 donations.

Through his joint committee and campaign, Trump raised a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The former president's campaign told CNN that Trump raised $15.4 million two weeks after charges were filed, receiving 312,564 donations.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission reveal that $14.4 million of the first-quarter funds went directly to Trump's main campaign account.