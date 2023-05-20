New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse
They Admit the FBI Had No Russian Collusion Evidence, But Defend the Agency...
Congress Should Not Accommodate OpenAI’s Regulatory Requests
New Poll Shows Trump Dominating the Political Field
Why Do State Democrats Keep Smearing Parents?
Russia Bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert From Entering the Country
Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’
Democrats Claim Florida Will Face Economic Chaos After DeSantis Bans Illegal Migrants From...
MTG-Jamaal Bowman Argument Made Even More Wild by Squad Members' Reactions
A Continuum of Hate
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons
It's Our Job to Support Mothers and Save Lives
Technological Advancements: For the Good or the Doom of Society?
Report Reveals Scary Truth About Obama's Knowledge of Clinton’s Russia Collusion
Tipsheet

MSNBC Host Freaks Out On Republicans While Defending Trans Surgeries for Kids

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 20, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

There is not a week that goes by that a liberal doesn't have a complete and utter meltdown over some progressive push that Americans on the Right side disagree with. 

This time it was MSNBC host Chris Hayes who freaked out on Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) efforts to ban gender-affirming surgeries for children. 

Hayes spewed off an insane rant against GOP leaders saying "It is none of your G——— business" if children want to make a life-alternating decision about their body before their brain is even fully formed. 

"You may not like it! But you know what? It's none of your, excuse me, g------ business!" Hayes yelled while on air. 

This week, DeSantis signed a series of bills that include a ban on transgender treatments for children and legislation regarding the use of pronouns in schools.

"This will permanently outlaw the mutilation of minors. It will outlaw the surgical procedures and experimental puberty blockers for minors," the governor said in defense of the laws, which also s anyone under age 18 from taking prescription-based cross-sex hormones. 

Hayes condemned DeSantis's "authoritarian" leadership, saying his "dystopian, authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday."

The liberal host claimed the Republican's bill takes children away from their families and empowers state courts to change custody agreements if a child receives gender-affirming care. 

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman

"Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things that government can do," Hayes continued. "And now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida, and generally the conservative movement that endorses this, are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes."

In response to Hayes's absurd rant, Twitter users defended the GOP's efforts to protect children from the Left's progressive and radical push to indoctrinate and mutilate them. 


Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman
MTG-Jamaal Bowman Argument Made Even More Wild by Squad Members' Reactions Rebecca Downs
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With Leah Barkoukis
New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse Katie Pavlich
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons Erich Pratt
Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman