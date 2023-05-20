MSNBC Host Freaks Out On Republicans While Defending Trans Surgeries for Kids

There is not a week that goes by that a liberal doesn't have a complete and utter meltdown over some progressive push that Americans on the Right side disagree with.

This time it was MSNBC host Chris Hayes who freaked out on Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) efforts to ban gender-affirming surgeries for children.

Hayes spewed off an insane rant against GOP leaders saying "It is none of your G——— business" if children want to make a life-alternating decision about their body before their brain is even fully formed.

"You may not like it! But you know what? It's none of your, excuse me, g------ business!" Hayes yelled while on air.

This week, DeSantis signed a series of bills that include a ban on transgender treatments for children and legislation regarding the use of pronouns in schools.

"This will permanently outlaw the mutilation of minors. It will outlaw the surgical procedures and experimental puberty blockers for minors," the governor said in defense of the laws, which also s anyone under age 18 from taking prescription-based cross-sex hormones.

Hayes condemned DeSantis's "authoritarian" leadership, saying his "dystopian, authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday."

The liberal host claimed the Republican's bill takes children away from their families and empowers state courts to change custody agreements if a child receives gender-affirming care.

"Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things that government can do," Hayes continued. "And now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida, and generally the conservative movement that endorses this, are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes."

In response to Hayes's absurd rant, Twitter users defended the GOP's efforts to protect children from the Left's progressive and radical push to indoctrinate and mutilate them.

