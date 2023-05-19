What the Durham Report Teaches Us About Election Denial
Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust
'Unacceptable': Oversight Chairman Slams FBI for Stonewalling Biden Bribery Probe
Portland Liberals Couldn't Stomach This Tax Hike Proposal
Demonizing Whistleblowers, and Suddenly Parents Are Permitted to Have Rights According to...
Zelenskyy Presented a 'Blasphemous' Gift to Pope Francis at Meeting
Humiliating: Biden Uses A Full-Blown Transcript During G7 Meeting
Stories of GOP in Disarray Over Tuberville's Holding Up of DoD Nominees Continues...
Target Goes Woke, Selling 'Tuck Friendly' Bathing Suits and Pride-Themed Kid's Items
University System May Allow Illegal Immigrant Students to Work on Campus
Dem-Backed Bill Would Create Federal Agency to Police Americans for 'Misinformation' and '...
Trump PAC Caught Peddling More Debunked Talking Points in Ron 'DeSalesTax' Ad
House Republican Negotiator: We've 'Pressed Pause' on Debt Ceiling Talks
Haley Welcomes DeSantis to the 2024 Race: 'We've Been Waiting'
Tipsheet

Report Reveals Scary Truth About Obama's Knowledge of Clinton’s Russia Collusion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A new report reveals how former President Barack Obama interfered with any investigations regarding  then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's Russia collusion involvement.    

In 2016, Obama and his Director of national intelligence James Clapper were made aware that Clinton had plans to hurt former President Trump's chances of being elected by falsely claiming he was colluding with Russia in order to win the election. 

According to a report from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation, he found that there was no indication to justify opening the FBI's initial probe and that the bureau and the Department of Justice "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law."

Described in the report as the "Clinton Plan intelligence," Obama, Clapper, and other top national security officials were briefed on Clinton's alleged scheme that would hurt Trump by "tying him to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee," which would ultimately distract Americans from the investigation into her use of a private email server.

In August 2016, then-CIA Director John Brennan met with Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden to discuss Russian efforts to interfere in the election. They were told Clinton had gave approval in July to stir up a scandal causing Trump to look like the bad guy. 

Recommended

Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust Matt Vespa

"No FBI personnel who were interviewed by the [special counsel's] office recalled Crossfire Hurricane personnel taking any action to vet the Clinton Plan intelligence," the report states. "This stands in sharp contrast to its substantial reliance on the uncorroborated Steele Reports, which at least some FBI personnel appeared to know was likely being funded or promoted by the Clinton campaign."

General counsel for Clinton's 2016 campaign Marc Elias testified during a House Intelligence Committee investigation in 2017, admitting that he had hired an outside firm to dig up information that would cause a damaging Trump scandal. 

The Obama DOJ made it clear to the FBI that they had no interest in investigating Clinton's plan to ruin Trump's reputation. 

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON OBAMA RUSSIA COLLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust Matt Vespa
Humiliating: Biden Uses A Full-Blown Transcript During G7 Meeting Sarah Arnold
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With Leah Barkoukis
Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa
Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa
Witness to Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Tells Her Side of the Story Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust Matt Vespa