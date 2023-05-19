Report Reveals Scary Truth About Obama's Knowledge of Clinton’s Russia Collusion

A new report reveals how former President Barack Obama interfered with any investigations regarding then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's Russia collusion involvement.

In 2016, Obama and his Director of national intelligence James Clapper were made aware that Clinton had plans to hurt former President Trump's chances of being elected by falsely claiming he was colluding with Russia in order to win the election.

According to a report from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation, he found that there was no indication to justify opening the FBI's initial probe and that the bureau and the Department of Justice "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law."

Described in the report as the "Clinton Plan intelligence," Obama, Clapper, and other top national security officials were briefed on Clinton's alleged scheme that would hurt Trump by "tying him to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee," which would ultimately distract Americans from the investigation into her use of a private email server.

In August 2016, then-CIA Director John Brennan met with Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden to discuss Russian efforts to interfere in the election. They were told Clinton had gave approval in July to stir up a scandal causing Trump to look like the bad guy.

"No FBI personnel who were interviewed by the [special counsel's] office recalled Crossfire Hurricane personnel taking any action to vet the Clinton Plan intelligence," the report states. "This stands in sharp contrast to its substantial reliance on the uncorroborated Steele Reports, which at least some FBI personnel appeared to know was likely being funded or promoted by the Clinton campaign."

General counsel for Clinton's 2016 campaign Marc Elias testified during a House Intelligence Committee investigation in 2017, admitting that he had hired an outside firm to dig up information that would cause a damaging Trump scandal.

The Obama DOJ made it clear to the FBI that they had no interest in investigating Clinton's plan to ruin Trump's reputation.