Humiliating: Biden Uses A Full-Blown Transcript During G7 Meeting

President Joe Biden once again accidentally reveals a cheat sheet giving him notes for his G7 meeting.

Cameras captured a lengthy document giving a glimpse into specific instructions given to the 80-year-old President, highlighting what and when to say it.

However, upon closer look, the “talking points” sheet is actually a complete, pre-written transcript.

Here are the "TALKING POINTS" Biden is using at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/kqmhQPu3Wq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

The transcript reads:

Thank you, Fumio, for hosting us here in your hometown of Hiroshima. All of us gathered around this table are not only the closest of allies-we is the engine of global economic growth. Over the past year, I have spoken to each of you individually about our key economic policies. Over the past year, I signed the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act into law. I announced new targeted export controls on a narrow set of semiconductors. And my Treasury Secretary has outlined a plan to evolve the Multilateral Development Banks, and we have nominated a new World Bank president… So this is the first G7 Summit where a President of the United States can unambiguously say that the United States is on a path of ultimate commitments.

At least this time, the cheat sheet didn’t include names and photos of reporters in attendance or cues telling the President when to “sit” and “depart.”

According to Biden’s sheet, he touted his administration’s “accomplishments,” such as signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. However, critics are still skeptical that his policies have failed to directly address the root cause of the country’s declining economy. Biden also proudly claimed the U.S. is on track to fulfill promises he made while on the campaign trail— which, unfortunately, is another lie the Democrats are telling Americans.

Twitter users mocked Biden’s need to use a cheat sheet, calling it “humiliating” that the President of the United States needs an actual script to get through a meeting.

President of the United States is just an actor with a script he must follow...not terrifying at all — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) May 19, 2023

Maybe Fetterman could have read this to them. But then Joe’s grand daughter would be deprived of a trip to Japan. — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) May 19, 2023

Written by the people who are REALLY running the country. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) May 19, 2023

There is someone in the ear piece. "Turn the page, Joe, Joooe, turn the page, you have to make it look like you can still read. Damnit Joe!! turn the page, we lost him again, Damnit, our talking points are on Twitter again. Somebody fix this" — ScaredestCat (@ScaredestCat) May 19, 2023



