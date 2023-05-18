A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity
FBI Shows Up at Childhood Home of Pro-Life Activist to Intimidate and Scare Anti-Abortionists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 18, 2023 8:45 PM
Multiple reports have concluded that the FBI unfairly targets pro-life advocates while treating pro-abortion activists with the utmost respect. 

In the latest instance, two FBI agents showed up at the childhood home of a pro-life activist Emily Ketch to ask questions regarding her stance on the issue. 

According to video footage, FBI agents appeared at Ketch’s mother’s home asking to speak to her. The agents can be heard telling the 26-year-old’s mother that she is not in trouble. However, they have information they need to talk to her about. 

Ketch is a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), an organization comprised of primarily left-leaning activists who believe abortion is murder. The group is most notably known for exposing five bodies of aborted babies from the clinic of Washington D.C. abortion practitioner Cesare Santangelo.

The mother of Ketch told the Daily Signal that she has no idea what “information” the FBI has on her daughter but speculates they are trying to build a case against another pro-life activist. 

“While they reassured my mother that I was not in trouble, it’s also possible that they see me as a threat due to my pro-life activism and intended to investigate me,” Ketch said. “Yet, to my knowledge, they never attempted to follow up with me or my attorney, so I believe the FBI’s true motive behind their visit to my parent’s home was to intimidate me and my team.” 

Although Ketch said that she refuses to back down, the pro-life advocate said the visit from the FBI made her fear safety concerns for her and her family. 

“This weaponization of our government institutions protects the abortion industrial complex, and it reinforces that we must disrupt these unjust power structures,” she continued. “The most prevalent domestic threat to our country is the murder of thousands of pre-born people by abortion each day. It is not terrorism to nonviolently intervene and rescue these powerless children before their slaughter. I’m willing to risk my own freedom and sacrifice my rights in order to secure theirs.”

Ketch has participated in several anti-abortion demonstrations, such as PAAU’s “Pink Rose Rescues,” where activists enter an abortion facility and “quietly hand out pink roses to people in the waiting room.” They will then leave if told they are trespassing. The roses have information about pregnancy resources, such as the phone number for Let Them Live.

This comes as Republicans accuse Biden’s Department of Justice of targeting pro-life activists such as the Catholic father of seven, Mark Houck


