Obama Suggests U.S. Should Ban Law-Abiding American's Gun Rights

Former President Obama suggested that the U.S. follow in Australia's footsteps when combatting mass shootings by banning Americans' right to own firearms.

"You know, in Australia, they had one mass shooting 50 years ago, and they said, 'No, we're not doing that anymore,'" Obama told CBS's Nate Burleson. "That is normally how you would expect society to respond when your children are at risk. We are unique among advanced, developed nations in tolerating, on a routine basis, gun violence in the form of shootings, mass shootings, suicides."

Defending his stance on gun control, Obama refused to mention that it is a constitutional right for Americans to own a gun, as stated in the Second Amendment. Instead, he claimed that gun rights have become an "ideological" and "partisan issue."

Obama also claimed that gun ownership had become part of a culture war, crediting it to the U.S. having a divided media.

Australian residents virtually have no legal right to own a firearm, and according to the Australian Parliament website: "First, and in contrast to the position in the United States, there is no legal right to gun ownership. Owning and using a firearm is limited in Australia to people with a genuine reason, and self-protection does not constitute a genuine reason to possess, own or use a firearm."

The highly restricted laws regarding firearms require individuals seeking to own one must first obtain a firearm license and provide a reason for possessing a gun—self-defense is not a valid reason in the country.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws following a deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas, Texas.

He blamed Republicans for protecting Americans' rights to own firearms and not doing enough to ban them. Biden also touted that his administration has expanded highly controversial red flag laws, praising several Democrat-led states that have already banned assault weapons.

