Republican Mayra Flores Warns Cartels Will 'Find Another Route' For Illegal Border Crossings

Republican Mayra Flores criticized the Biden Administration for "ignoring the border crisis" and allowing Title 42 to expire, letting thousands of illegal migrants enter the U.S. consequence-free.

Flores is warning President Joe Biden that his lax open border policies will enable dangerous Mexican cartels to wreak havoc on the country further. Fentanyl overdoses and sex trafficking are an all-time high since Biden took office.

"They're going to find another route. The cartels have been paid already, right? So they have an 'obligation' [and] they're going to find another route and cross them into the United States illegally. It's going to happen," Flores told the Washington Examiner.

Flores, whose husband is a border patrol agent, claimed that the Biden Administration refuses to step up to the plate and fix the ongoing border issue because they want to use it to gain support from the Hispanic community during elections.

"They don't want to fix this issue because they want to continue using the immigration issue every election cycle to get support from the Hispanic community. Then, once they get the support from the Hispanic community, they toss them aside," she continued.

Flores's comments come as Vice President Kamala Harris— AKA Biden's border czar— blamed Congress for the issue of immigration.

After breaking her silence following the end of Title 42, Harris read a statement from the Georgia GOP that said it was "deplorable that the Vice President is coming to Atlanta for a fundraiser campaigning while the border crisis is overflowing and we have out-of-control inflation."

In response, she said that the Trump-era policy's expiration is also going.

"You know, I hear that everything in the last couple of days is going rather smoothly, given what the concerns were," Harris said. "The bottom line, however, is that this issue of immigration falls squarely within the responsibility of the United States Congress."

The southern border expects a historic surge in migrants trying to enter, with nearly 400,000 storming the border monthly.