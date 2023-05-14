Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter Over Trump...
Why Republicans Lose All the Time
'America's Got His Back': DeSantis Blasts 'Soros-Funded DAs,' Throws Support Behind Daniel...
What Are All These Illegals Going to Do?
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 165: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Hope
Can We All Honor Mothers on Mother’s Day?
The Sparks of Holiness in Wokeism
Happy Mother’s Day
Comer Suggests Obama Knew of Biden Family’s Foreign Deals But Chose to Ignore...
DeSantis and Trump Rival Each Other With Dueling Rallies in Iowa
Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Transgender Guatemalan Seeking Asylum
Joe Biden: ‘The Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat to Our Homeland Is White Supremacy’
Biden Admin Appeals Judge’s Decision Blocking Biden From Releasing Migrants Without Court...
Where Is Biden's Border Czar? She's Attending a Dem-Filled Soiree As Chaos Erupts...
Tipsheet

Republican Mayra Flores Warns Cartels Will 'Find Another Route' For Illegal Border Crossings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 14, 2023 6:12 AM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Republican Mayra Flores criticized the Biden Administration for "ignoring the border crisis" and allowing Title 42 to expire, letting thousands of illegal migrants enter the U.S. consequence-free. 

Flores is warning President Joe Biden that his lax open border policies will enable dangerous Mexican cartels to wreak havoc on the country further. Fentanyl overdoses and sex trafficking are an all-time high since Biden took office. 

"They're going to find another route. The cartels have been paid already, right? So they have an 'obligation' [and] they're going to find another route and cross them into the United States illegally. It's going to happen," Flores told the Washington Examiner. 

Flores, whose husband is a border patrol agent, claimed that the Biden Administration refuses to step up to the plate and fix the ongoing border issue because they want to use it to gain support from the Hispanic community during elections. 

"They don't want to fix this issue because they want to continue using the immigration issue every election cycle to get support from the Hispanic community. Then, once they get the support from the Hispanic community, they toss them aside," she continued. 

Flores's comments come as Vice President Kamala Harris— AKA Biden's border czar— blamed Congress for the issue of immigration. 

Recommended

Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter Over Trump Coverage Matt Vespa

After breaking her silence following the end of Title 42, Harris read a statement from the Georgia GOP that said it was "deplorable that the Vice President is coming to Atlanta for a fundraiser campaigning while the border crisis is overflowing and we have out-of-control inflation."

In response, she said that the Trump-era policy's expiration is also going. 

"You know, I hear that everything in the last couple of days is going rather smoothly, given what the concerns were," Harris said. "The bottom line, however, is that this issue of immigration falls squarely within the responsibility of the United States Congress."

The southern border expects a historic surge in migrants trying to enter, with nearly 400,000 storming the border monthly. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter Over Trump Coverage Matt Vespa
Why Republicans Lose All the Time Derek Hunter
What Are All These Illegals Going to Do? Mark Lewis
25 Reasons Biden's EV Goals Are Economically and Environmentally Harmful Timothy Nash
Comer Suggests Obama Knew of Biden Family’s Foreign Deals But Chose to Ignore It Sarah Arnold
Everything Is Going to Collapse Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter Over Trump Coverage Matt Vespa