Joe Biden: ‘The Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat to Our Homeland Is White Supremacy’

Here we go again; President Joe Biden claims white people are the biggest threat to the U.S. despite making several racist statements during his lifetime.

While giving a commencement speech at Howard University, the Historical Black College and University (HBCU) that is the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden condemned “white supremacy,” saying that it is the most dangerous thing the U.S. faces, unlike his lax open border policies, which have caused the country to see skyrocketing overdoses from fentanyl or the high number of sex trafficking cases ravaging us.

“Stand up against the poison of white supremacy,” Biden said. “As I did in my inaugural address throughout a single hour, the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy. And I’m not saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”

Biden has a history of making racist comments — for someone who decries everything is so-called “racist” and that white people are out to destroy the world.

In 2007, then-Sen. Biden said this about then-Sen. Barack Obama: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

Another example is when Biden talked with a famous African American radio host on “The Breakfast Club” in 2020. As the interview was wrapping up, Biden’s staff told him it was time to go. The host said, “You can’t do that to black media.”

The host told Biden to come to his studio in New York City because he had more questions to ask the then-presidential candidate. In response, Biden said, “You’ve got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Democrats love to ride the racist train, blaming everything and everyone for being white supremacists when they hear something they don’t like or that doesn’t align with their progressive agenda.