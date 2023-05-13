How Long Are Released Migrants Waiting to Start Court Hearings?
Tipsheet

Comer Suggests Obama Knew of Biden Family’s Foreign Deals But Chose to Ignore It

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 13, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) believes former President Barack Obama knew about the Biden family’s shady business dealings. 

While referring to payments worth millions that the Biden family had received through their overseas business ventures, Comer told Lou Dobbs on the “Great America Show” that Obama was fully aware of “what Joe Biden was doing the last year of his vice presidency,” but chose to ignore it. 

“He knew his son [Hunter Biden] was no good, and he knew this was nothing but a political liability not just for our country, not just for the democrat party, but for Obama’s legacy,” Comer continued. “Because a lot of this happened during the Obama administration.”

Earlier this week, Comer revealed that the Biden family received over $10 million from money schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. He also said the committee had discovered a dozen more LLCs involved in money laundering. 

The Republican also suggested that because Obama knew of Biden’s sketchy business operations, it was the reason why the former president didn’t want the 80-year-old to run in 2020. 

“I think that’s why Obama didn’t want Joe Biden to run for president. I think they knew about this,” Comer said. “And remember, a lot of these coverups would have happened during the Obama administration with Obama appointees in these deep state bureaucracies.”

The GOP-led probe is demanding to know why the federal government refuses to investigate the high-level corruption the Biden family has committed. Comer said that all evidence points to the fact that Biden lied and that he and nine other family members did receive money from China. 

“While Vice President Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policy, in reality, he was a walking billboard for his son and family to collect money,” Comer said on Wednesday. 

He alleged that no other president has been involved in such crimes and that China and Romania—two countries where Biden helped lead U.S. policy during the Obama-Biden Administration— are just some countries Biden has illegally been making money from. 

