Biden Accuser Has a Warning for Republicans: 'If Something Happens To Me, All Roads Lead To Joe Biden

In true House of Cards fashion, Tara Reade, who has accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, posted a bone-chilling message days before potentially having to testify before Congress.

Last week, Reade warned about the dangers of the Democrat Party and how powerful they can be when someone or something threatens their chances of having control of the country.

"I want to make something clear," Reade tweeted. "If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying, and intimidation over the last three years will not work."

She vowed to stand before Congress, invited by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) to address "what happened and what" she knows.

Reade then added that she was not "suicidal."

"I should not be under investigation, nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden's that has chosen to step forward, to tell the truth," she continued.

The former Biden staffer warned of the administration's alleged bullying to suppress her and remained committed to ending the Left's ongoing corruption.

"The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period," Reade added.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's office from 1992 to 1993 as a U.S. Senator.

Her tweet comes days after the co-director of a Washington D.C.-based think tank, Dr. Gal Luft, claims he was arrested for stopping him from revealing damning information about the Biden family.

"I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic. I've never been an arms dealer," Luft tweeted on Feb. 18. "DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden. Shall I name names?"

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said they are attempting to reach Luft for his testimony, adding that the GOP is taking the situation "very seriously." However, they have yet to get a hold of Luft.

