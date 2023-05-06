Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next...
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood...
Downtown El Paso Has Become a 'Refugee Camp' Ahead of Title 42 Removal
Media Lectures: Don’t Drink Coffee, Don’t Wear a Sombrero, and Don’t Use the...
Cinco de Mayo Greetings From Mexican and Chicano Idol Che Guevara to His...
Education Choice Empowers Californian Families Facing Continuous School Closures
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Allegedly a 'Dirty Campaign Trick’ to Hurt Trump...
The Biden Administration Continues to Undercut Its Own EV Goals
Bragging About Charity Will Not Bring Absolution
A Once in a Century Session
Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles
Republican Warns Democrat's Obsession With Gender Identity Will Destroy U.S. Military Bran...
Failing Vice Media Outlet Closes Deal With George Soros
Tipsheet

Trump Taking the Lead Over Entire GOP Playing Field

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 06, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, former President Trump appears to be dominating the GOP playing field amid Democrat’s political witch hunts against him. 

According to a John Locke Foundation poll, Trump would win North Carolina in a landslide if the election were held today. 

Fifty-five percent of voters favored the former president, while only 22 percent said they wanted to see Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) take the win. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence secured just eight percent of the vote, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had five percent. 

The poll found that Trump was favored the most (60 percent) by young voters aged 18-34 and people above 65. However, less than half of the voters were between the ages of 35-64. 

North Carolina is predominantly a Republican state, with one exception when in 2008, most North Carolinians voted for former President Barack Obama.

The state is known for being a key battleground state in presidential elections. After the 2016 election, Trump won the state with 49.8 percent of the popular vote, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who received 46.2 percent.

Recommended

Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa

In 2020, Trump won the state by a margin of just 1.3 percent. He secured the vote with 49.9 percent, while President Joe Biden received 48.6 percent of the vote.

An April poll found that the 45th president had a significant lead over any potential GOP challenger, including DeSantis.

The survey found that Trump would win 48 percent of a 12-person Republican field, with DeSantis following behind with 24 percent. 

Although DeSantis has yet to place his bid for the 2024 White House race, he is widely seen as a top contender to challenge Trump. Sources say the Florida governor is expected to announce his campaign once the state’s legislature ends in a few weeks. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa
Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses Sarah Arnold
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Allegedly a 'Dirty Campaign Trick’ to Hurt Trump During 2020 Debates Sarah Arnold
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles Sarah Arnold
Professor Apologizes for Claiming to be Native American 'Her Entire Life' Madeline Leesman
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood Boiling Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa