Trump Taking the Lead Over Entire GOP Playing Field

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, former President Trump appears to be dominating the GOP playing field amid Democrat’s political witch hunts against him.

According to a John Locke Foundation poll, Trump would win North Carolina in a landslide if the election were held today.

Fifty-five percent of voters favored the former president, while only 22 percent said they wanted to see Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) take the win.

Former Vice President Mike Pence secured just eight percent of the vote, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had five percent.

The poll found that Trump was favored the most (60 percent) by young voters aged 18-34 and people above 65. However, less than half of the voters were between the ages of 35-64.

North Carolina is predominantly a Republican state, with one exception when in 2008, most North Carolinians voted for former President Barack Obama.

The state is known for being a key battleground state in presidential elections. After the 2016 election, Trump won the state with 49.8 percent of the popular vote, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who received 46.2 percent.

In 2020, Trump won the state by a margin of just 1.3 percent. He secured the vote with 49.9 percent, while President Joe Biden received 48.6 percent of the vote.

An April poll found that the 45th president had a significant lead over any potential GOP challenger, including DeSantis.

The survey found that Trump would win 48 percent of a 12-person Republican field, with DeSantis following behind with 24 percent.

Although DeSantis has yet to place his bid for the 2024 White House race, he is widely seen as a top contender to challenge Trump. Sources say the Florida governor is expected to announce his campaign once the state’s legislature ends in a few weeks.