Eric Adams Resorts to Sending Illegal Migrants to Suburbs As City Is Plagued By Biden's Border Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is desperately trying to cease the ongoing immigration issue his state is facing due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

As several illegal migrants land in New York City, Adams has decided to ship them from the “sanctuary city” to a hotel in the suburbs of Rockland County.

On Friday, the Democratic mayor announced that his office is preparing to temporarily house the migrants at two hotels in Orange Lake and Orangeburg for at least 300 single-adult men seeking asylum.

The crisis has cost New York City roughly $4 million a day as Biden continues to ignore the downfall of the southern border.

However, some officials are not thrilled about the mayor’s plan.

County Supervisor Teresa Kenny said that the suburbs are not equipped to handle the influx of illegal migrants, adding that the city needs federal help.

"I agree that this calls for a Federal, not a local solution… to send these people to a location that is not equipped to meet their needs, is a betrayal of that often-expressed desire by NYC to be a sanctuary for them,” she said in a Facebook post.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) also expressed frustration with Adams’ plans saying that the towns are already short on food and supplies. He criticized Biden’s failure to secure the border properly, causing chaos among U.S. states.

“Mayor Eric Adams must not send migrants to Rockland County as part of his plan to alleviate the strain New York City is under," Lawler said. “Rockland County is not a sanctuary county, unlike New York City and its boroughs, and should not bear the costs associated with the Biden administration's abject failure on border security and immigration policy.”

The Republican suggested that the influx of migrants "may send [the city] under,” adding that he is opposed to shifting the Biden border crisis to other communities that are overwhelmingly not in a position to handle it.

New York City has seen more than 60,800 asylum seekers since last year, with over 37,500 asylum seekers currently receiving shelter. In addition, the city has opened at least 122 hotels to use as emergency shelters and eight to use as humanitarian relief centers.