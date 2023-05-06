Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next...
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Allegedly a 'Dirty Campaign Trick’ to Hurt Trump During 2020 Debates

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 06, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo, File

Republicans are ramping up incriminating information on Hunter Biden as President Joe Biden insists his son did nothing wrong. 

A new report reveals that former intelligence leaders needed to give Biden a "talking point" during 2020 presidential debates with former President Trump when they began dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop from Hell stories. 

According to the Washington Examiner, Mike Morell, former deputy director of the CIA, reportedly sent a recruitment letter in October 2020 to several intelligence officials a few days before the second presidential debate between Biden and Trump. 

Morell reportedly admitted that the letter's purpose was to give Biden a chance to deny any "accusations" if Trump were to bring up the topic during the debates. 

"[W]e believe the Russians were involved in some way in the Hunter Biden email issue and because we think Trump will attack Biden on the issue at this week's debate and we want to give the VP a talking point to use in response," the letter read.

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) called it outrageous that the Biden Administration worked to cover up the president's shady son, vowing to expose his "dirty campaign trick." 

"It's outrageous that former intelligence officials deliberately chose to spread disinformation to help Joe Biden's presidential bid," Comer said. "The signers of the 2020 letter severely tarnished the intelligence community's reputation, and it was a steep price to pay to help Joe Biden. House Republicans will continue working to expose this dirty campaign trick and ensure accountability for the American people." 

On a separate occasion, Morrell also sent a letter to Obama's CIA director John Brennan the morning of October 19, just hours before Politico published the letter titled, "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say."

Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa

The letters expose the Biden Administration's efforts to discredit the laptop story in fears it would hurt Biden's chances of winning the presidency. 

During the debate with Trump on October 22, Biden did use the contradicting statement saying,

"Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, [Trump's] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani," Biden said. 

"Based on Morrell's testimony, it is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) wrote, suggesting that the statement was used to prevent "American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election."

