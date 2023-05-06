Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next...
Tipsheet

Biden: 'I Won’t Negotiate Debt Ceiling Because My Economy’s Better than Trump’s'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 06, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden seemed confused during an interview on Friday night after claiming the U.S. economy is better off than it was during the Trump Administration. 

Don’t worry; we’re here to help him remember the facts correctly. 

While appearing on the MSNBC broadcast of “The 11th Hour,” Biden said he wouldn’t negotiate on the debt ceiling because his economy’s better than former President Trump’s. 

“[T]he idea someone, for the first time, is saying, unless you pass this ridiculous budget I have — which is the way I would characterize what the Republican MAGA budget is — unless you pass this budget, we’re not going to increase the debt limit, and we’re going to go bankrupt, we’re going to — the United States of America is going to renege for the first time in history on its debt. And you just can’t — no one’s ever tied them together before. I’ve told the Republican leader, here’s the deal: Take the debt limit, pass it like you did three times when Trump was president, and he increased the whole national debt for 200 years by 40%,” Biden said. 

Claiming Trump hurt the economy and raised the nation’s debt, Biden dismissed any rumors that he won’t “play ball” when working with the GOP on the debt ceiling. 

Recommended

Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie Sarah Arnold

The president claimed that Trump handed down a defeated economy with high unemployment rates, despite acknowledging that he took office at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when Americans were losing their jobs at the hands of the Democrat’s agenda. 

He continued to boast about the country’s economy, saying that “things are moving.” However, the U.S. economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1 percent annual pace. Economists had been expecting overall GDP to grow at a 1.9% pace in the January-March quarter.

Despite calling House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) an “honest man,” he criticized “MAGA Republicans” who, Biden claims, “just about sold away everything” too to become speaker. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

