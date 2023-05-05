Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses

Anthropologie, a famous women's clothing store, had customers so upset over their recent advertisement featuring male modeling dresses the brand had to turn off commenting on their social media posts.

Earlier this week, Anthropologie posted an Instagram reel of a man dancing around in women's dresses, causing outrage from its longtime consumers.

The brand was forced to delete the video and turn off all commenting following the significant backlash of the video.

In one of the videos, a muscular man with a shaved haircut twirled around in a dress, exposing his underwear.

Prominent figures reacted harshly to the posts, condemning the brand's progressive move to feature a man in women's clothes.

Turns out women don’t want to see a man advertise women’s clothing that doesn’t even fit him, let alone see his bulge. pic.twitter.com/B9SCAAerde — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) May 4, 2023

Smooth move @Anthropologie: schooled in the @Budweiser brand of customer depreciation https://t.co/Ivv4BTuIWo — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 4, 2023

Other social media users also called out the clothing line, vowing to never shop at the store again.

"Pathetic to turn off comments. Way to silence the voices of the actual women who shop and wear your clothes. Hope that dude and his friends will come shop because I have a feeling you just lost more customers than you gained with this one," one commentator said.

Another said, "Seriously? I don't want to see a man's bulge as he's twirling in a dress. This is not the way to go, Anthropologie. It looks like my recent purchases are going back to the store."

A third commentator pointed out how it is always men dressing in women's clothing and not vice versa.

"At what point will companies figure out who their target audience is?? You guys obviously didn't see what happened with Bud Light. Does anyone ever ask why we always see men wanting to be women and dress as women??? Funny, I haven't seen one men's clothing company go after the trans men's market," they noted.