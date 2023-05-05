Border Patrol Union Sounds the Alarm About Coming Catastrophe
Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next...
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood...
Media Lectures: Don’t Drink Coffee, Don’t Wear a Sombrero, and Don’t Use the...
Cinco de Mayo Greetings From Mexican and Chicano Idol Che Guevara to His...
Education Choice Empowers Californian Families Facing Continuous School Closures
A Reminder of What Counts
The Biden Administration Continues to Undercut Its Own EV Goals
Bragging About Charity Will Not Bring Absolution
A Once in a Century Session
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles
Republican Warns Democrat's Obsession With Gender Identity Will Destroy U.S. Military Bran...
Failing Vice Media Outlet Closes Deal With George Soros
Professor Apologizes for Claiming to be Native American 'Her Entire Life'
Tipsheet

Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 05, 2023 10:00 PM

Anthropologie, a famous women's clothing store, had customers so upset over their recent advertisement featuring male modeling dresses the brand had to turn off commenting on their social media posts. 

Earlier this week, Anthropologie posted an Instagram reel of a man dancing around in women's dresses, causing outrage from its longtime consumers. 

The brand was forced to delete the video and turn off all commenting following the significant backlash of the video. 

In one of the videos, a muscular man with a shaved haircut twirled around in a dress, exposing his underwear. 

Prominent figures reacted harshly to the posts, condemning the brand's progressive move to feature a man in women's clothes. 

Other social media users also called out the clothing line, vowing to never shop at the store again. 

"Pathetic to turn off comments. Way to silence the voices of the actual women who shop and wear your clothes. Hope that dude and his friends will come shop because I have a feeling you just lost more customers than you gained with this one," one commentator said. 

Recommended

Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa

Another said, "Seriously? I don't want to see a man's bulge as he's twirling in a dress. This is not the way to go, Anthropologie. It looks like my recent purchases are going back to the store." 

A third commentator pointed out how it is always men dressing in women's clothing and not vice versa. 

"At what point will companies figure out who their target audience is?? You guys obviously didn't see what happened with Bud Light. Does anyone ever ask why we always see men wanting to be women and dress as women??? Funny, I haven't seen one men's clothing company go after the trans men's market," they noted. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again Matt Vespa
Americans, Not Conservatives, Strike Back Erick Erickson
Professor Apologizes for Claiming to be Native American 'Her Entire Life' Madeline Leesman
Progressive Commentator: Feeling Safe on Public Transportation Is a Bourgeois Concern Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa