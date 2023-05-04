Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Tipsheet

MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex Trafficking Schemes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 04, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly has damning evidence of Hunter Biden's alleged involvement in a sex trafficking scheme. 

During an interview, Greene said she had "staggering" evidence of the president's son's crimes, citing records of his bank statements and SARS reports showing the transfer of money between Hunter Biden and prostitutes. 

"This is true human sex trafficking of people that are not even citizens. And the question is, were they being held in some sort of sex slavery?" Greene said. "These are the crimes that the FBI and the Department of Justice should be investigating and prosecuting with Hunter Biden because the evidence is all there, and the women are easily accessible. You can talk to them and call them in as witnesses."

Greene claimed the women are from Russia and Ukraine, which President Joe Biden has funneled money to. 

She continued to call Hunter Biden a "purely disgusting, vile human being" who has embarrassed the country. 

"I am just so ashamed, absolutely ashamed, that our country has a President of the United States whose son has participated and committed these crimes, and he walks in and out of the White House every single day as often as he wants," Greene added. "This is such an embarrassment to our nation. It's an embarrassment to women. It's an embarrassment for men. Because this is not who we are."

Biden, who recently announced his 2024 re-election campaign, is facing significant scrutiny as prosecutors say they are close to potentially indicating his son on tax fraud charges and firearms. 

The FBI and IRS began investigating Hunter Biden in 2018 amid his shady business dealings in China and Ukraine, including the strong possibility of money laundering and tax fraud.


