Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Former Senator Who Resigned Over Groping Scandal Says Supreme Court Is 'Illegitimate'
Eric Adams Backpedals After Accusing Greg Abbott of Racism for Busing Migrants to...
The Sotomayor Media Files – High(pocrisy) Court Shenanigans
NYC Mayor Hits Back at Claims From AOC About Jordan Neely Death: Not...
Top Democrat’s 'Nonbinary' Daughter Ordered To Write Apology Letter For Hitting a Cop
Ted Cruz: Allegations Against Biden Could 'Absolutely' Lead to Impeachment
MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex...
Protestors Storm Florida Capitol Demanding DeSantis to Not Pass Education Bills
A Progressive Soros-Backed Prosecutor Resigns After Criticism of Neglect for the City's Sa...
Montana Governor Signs Several Pro-Life Bills Into Law
What Biden's Education Secretary Is Blaming on Worsening Test Scores Is Truly Shameless
Educators Report Spike in Student Behavioral Problems Since Lockdowns
Who is Planting All the Bogus Hatchet Jobs on Conservative SCOTUS Justices?
Tipsheet

DeSantis Says He Supports Lowering Age Requirement To Buy Firearms To 18

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 04, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Johnson

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) supported a bill that would allow 18-year-olds to buy a firearm in Florida. 

Current state law requires residents to be at least 21 to purchase a gun. However, if the bill reaches the governor's desk, more people can buy firearms to defend themselves. 

Speaking to reporters, DeSantis cited his experience as a U.S. Marine, saying that if someone is old enough to serve their country, they are old enough to use their Second Amendment rights. 

"Look, I was in Iraq. I was there with 18-year-old Marines, 18-year-old soldiers put out in the streets of Fallujah and Ramadi and told they had to risk their lives for this country," DeSantis said. "Then they come back after doing that, and even though they were carrying a firearm the whole time, they're told you cannot exercise your Second Amendment rights here as an adult and as a veteran?"

In 2018, Florida tried to raise the minimum eligibility age to purchase a firearm after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which DeSantis opposed calling it "unconstitutional." 

Last month, DeSantis signed a "constitutional carry" bill that lifted the requirement for residents to obtain specific permits or pay additional fees to carry a gun outside their homes.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) filed a lawsuit fighting to overturn the age restrictions in a case currently making its way through the federal appeals court. 

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson

"I know it's in the courts as well. I think, ultimately, it will be determined that those blanket prohibitions are not constitutional," DeSantis continued. "If we're going to say as a society that the age of adulthood is 21, then that would be one thing. But it's not. I mean, you send people out when they're 18; they can vote when they're 18. And so it's a constitutionally protected freedom; I don't think there's basis to say that you can just blanket exclude people arbitrarily." 


Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson
Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds to Bud Light Controversy in Leaked Audio Townhall Staff
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
The New Ugly Americans Victor Davis Hanson
Ted Cruz: Allegations Against Biden Could 'Absolutely' Lead to Impeachment Rebecca Downs
Judge Paula Schlichter RIP Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson