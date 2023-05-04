Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Former Senator Who Resigned Over Groping Scandal Says Supreme Court Is 'Illegitimate'
Eric Adams Backpedals After Accusing Greg Abbott of Racism for Busing Migrants to...
The Sotomayor Media Files – High(pocrisy) Court Shenanigans
Ted Cruz: Allegations Against Biden Could 'Absolutely' Lead to Impeachment
MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex...
Protestors Storm Florida Capitol Demanding DeSantis to Not Pass Education Bills
A Progressive Soros-Backed Prosecutor Resigns After Criticism of Neglect for the City's Sa...
DeSantis Says He Supports Lowering Age Requirement To Buy Firearms To 18
Montana Governor Signs Several Pro-Life Bills Into Law
What Biden's Education Secretary Is Blaming on Worsening Test Scores Is Truly Shameless
Educators Report Spike in Student Behavioral Problems Since Lockdowns
Who is Planting All the Bogus Hatchet Jobs on Conservative SCOTUS Justices?
Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby
Tipsheet

Top Democrat’s 'Nonbinary' Daughter Ordered To Write Apology Letter For Hitting a Cop

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 04, 2023 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

A top Democrat's transgender daughter, unsurprisingly, is being let off the hook after assaulting a police officer. 

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark's (D-MA) "non-binary" daughter was sentenced to only 30 hours of community service and required to write an apology letter to the cop she hit in the face during an anti-cop protest in Boston earlier this year.

Jared 'Riley' Dowell spray painted "Stop Cop City" and "ACAB," an acronym for "all cops are bastards," on a concrete bandstand and got physical with cops who tried to arrest her. The 23-year-old was charged with assault and battery, vandalism, and resisting arrest by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. In a deal with prosecutors, her case will be dropped after a year if she completes all the requirements,

Thanks to Dowell being the daughter of a Democrat, the transgender will get off easily with no jail time. However, the maximum punishment for assaulting an officer in Massachusetts is two-and-a-half years in prison and a $5,000 fine. 

According to the police report, Dowell and 20 other protestors ambushed the police officers, "screaming profanities through megaphones" while causing standstill traffic. Dowell then punched an officer in the face causing him to bleed from the nose and mouth.

Clark addressed the incident, defending her daughter's actions by calling it a "difficult time" for the both of them.

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process," Clark wrote on Twitter. "I condemn violence against everyone, whether that is against police or against community members as a result of any person or government entity."


Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson
Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds to Bud Light Controversy in Leaked Audio Townhall Staff
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Judge Paula Schlichter RIP Kurt Schlichter
MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex Trafficking Schemes Sarah Arnold
Who is Planting All the Bogus Hatchet Jobs on Conservative SCOTUS Justices? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson