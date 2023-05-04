Top Democrat’s 'Nonbinary' Daughter Ordered To Write Apology Letter For Hitting a Cop

A top Democrat's transgender daughter, unsurprisingly, is being let off the hook after assaulting a police officer.

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark's (D-MA) "non-binary" daughter was sentenced to only 30 hours of community service and required to write an apology letter to the cop she hit in the face during an anti-cop protest in Boston earlier this year.

Jared 'Riley' Dowell spray painted "Stop Cop City" and "ACAB," an acronym for "all cops are bastards," on a concrete bandstand and got physical with cops who tried to arrest her. The 23-year-old was charged with assault and battery, vandalism, and resisting arrest by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. In a deal with prosecutors, her case will be dropped after a year if she completes all the requirements,

Thanks to Dowell being the daughter of a Democrat, the transgender will get off easily with no jail time. However, the maximum punishment for assaulting an officer in Massachusetts is two-and-a-half years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the police report, Dowell and 20 other protestors ambushed the police officers, "screaming profanities through megaphones" while causing standstill traffic. Dowell then punched an officer in the face causing him to bleed from the nose and mouth.

Clark addressed the incident, defending her daughter's actions by calling it a "difficult time" for the both of them.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process," Clark wrote on Twitter. "I condemn violence against everyone, whether that is against police or against community members as a result of any person or government entity."

Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s daughter is accused of assaulting a Boston police officer who was trying to arrest her after she allegedly defaced the Boston Common bandstand Saturday nighthttps://t.co/PYrajBRHGu pic.twitter.com/1LQuCtf1gO — Rick Sobey 👨🏻‍💻 (@Rick_Sobey) January 22, 2023



