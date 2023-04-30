Elitists Mock Tucker Carlson, DeSantis At White House Correspondents Dinner

The White House prom brought out the true colors of Left-wing elitists, taking shots at Republicans they know can expose Democrat’s radical agenda.

During Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Joe Biden aimed his speech at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

“The truth is, we really have a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, and earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished,” Biden began. “I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

To muster up laughs from the crowd of Hollywood elitists, Biden referred to Carlson’s former show as being a “fake news program.”

He then went on to take jabs at DeSantis’s ongoing feud with Walt Disney World, who filed a lawsuit earlier this week against the governor.

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the Hell out of me and got there first,” Biden said. However, it’s probably safe to say the 80-year-old geriatric president did not come up with any of this on his own.

Fresh from announcing his re-election campaign, Biden attempted to “joke” about his age, which has been the talk of the town that has everyone, including his party, concerned he may not even make it through the next four years.

“I get that age is a completely reasonable issue… it’s on everyone’s mind, by everyone, I mean the New York Times,” Biden said, mentioning the 93-year-old Fox News owner. “I like Rupert Murdoch… how can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?”

Biden was one of many to take jabs at Carlson. Roy Wood Jr., the dinner’s keynote speaker, also tried to make the former news host look bad, referring to Carlson’s show as a “fake news program.”

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Wood Jr. began.

“The Untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job. Some people celebrate it. But to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show. So I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. We got to get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there’s millions of Americans that don’t even know why they hate you.”

He then compared Carlson to the racist “white power” movement, saying, “Tucker Carlson is power for white people.”

