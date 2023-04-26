Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Leaving Fox News
Turn of Events: Trump Reportedly Mulling DeSantis As 2024 Running Mate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 26, 2023 8:15 PM

Former President Trump's continued attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) may either be all smoke and mirrors, or he is realizing that the governor may be a better candidate in the 2024 presidential election.  

According to an anonymous source, Trump is reportedly "listening" to insiders claiming the two would make a golden ballot ticket. 

"Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he's listening but hasn't agreed," the source told Page Six. 

The "Trumpworld" source alleges that DeSantis could boost the former president's popularity among young Republicans, creating a dream team that President Joe Biden fails to have. 

"Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a 'youthful conservative vigor' to the slot, which Biden doesn't have," the source said, adding that DeSantis would also bring in a lot of money to the campaign. 

Despite speculation that DeSantis will announce a 2024 White House bid this summer, the governor is reportedly considering a 2028 run once Trump is out of the picture. 

"DeSantis wants to raise money and test the waters, but what he really wants to do is run in 2028 after Trump wins or loses, with him or without him. It's early days, but some donors are pushing for a partnership," the source continued. 

In March, Trump shot down rumors that he is eyeing a campaign with DeSantis, saying it would be an improbable alliance. 

DeSantis also shied away from the idea, claiming he is more of an "executive guy." 

However, earlier this week, Trump told Newsmax that he is very disappointed in the governor since the former president is a "loyal person." 

"I'm a loyal person, and somebody gets you into the office, and then you're telling people, 'Well, I don't know if I'll run against the president'… You know, I mean, life shouldn't have to work that way, but it does, and that's OK, too," Trump said. 

This comes as a recent poll found that 58 percent of Republican primary voters said that they would support Trump, while only 21 percent said they would choose DeSantis. 

