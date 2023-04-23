Biden Leaves Americans Behind. Again.
Tipsheet

Canada Suggests It Would Provide Women With the Abortion Pill If the U.S. Bans It

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 23, 2023 2:00 PM
Ng Han Guan

The Canadian government said it "would work to provide" Americans access to the abortion pill, mifepristone, if the controversial drug gets banned in the U.S. 

Families Minister Karina Gould said it concerns her that U.S. laws are looking to "criminalize" women seeking access to reproductive healthcare. 

"And so, you know, we need to be very thoughtful about how we do this to make sure that we don't further endanger, you know, American women seeking access to reproductive healthcare and services, as well as healthcare providers," Gould said. 

On Friday, the Supreme Court paused a federal judge's order to restrict access to mifepristone after the 5th Circuit Court overlooked a case to take the dangerous drug off the market after Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that it should not be allowed arguing that the FDA expedited the process to "green light elective chemical abortions on a wide scale."

Last year before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gould said that Americans would be able to get an abortion in Canada, which is typically less regulated than it is in the U.S. and available at later stages of pregnancy. 

"If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided," Gould said. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that Americans should not have access to mifepristone because of the way it was rushed to hit store shelves. 

"I'd like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn," Pence said on CBS's "Face The Nation." "I have deep concerns about the way the Food and Drug Administration went about approving mifepristone 20 years ago."

He said the U.S. is responsible for protecting the "unborn," adding that he believes it poses health risks to women seeking the medication. 

In the past, Pence has voiced his opinion on abortion, saying that he is pro-life and believes that a 15-week ban on the procedure should be a minimum national standard. 

