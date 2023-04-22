The Good Thing About Fox News' Settlement With Dominion
Tipsheet

WSJ Has Some Advice For Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 22, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

More and more publications are beginning to point out that President Joe Biden maybe shouldn't run for re-election in 2024, citing his age and many embarrassing blunders that could set him up for a "historic mistake." 

The Wall Street Journal's editorial board recently noted that Biden's "decline is clear" and that despite the president not admitting it himself, he is too old to serve another four years in office. 

"Asking the country to elect a man who is 80 years old and whose second term would end when he is 86 is a risky act that borders on selfish," the article read, adding that the White House "goes to great lengths" to hide Biden's diminishing physical and mental health. 

"But his decline is clear to anyone who isn't willfully blind," the editors continued. "Different people age at different rates, but the risk of an accelerated decline for Mr. Biden is considerable. The chance he could serve a full second term is hardly assured." 

The WSJ authors noted his noticeable absence from press conferences and public appearances and Biden's numerous stumbles while speaking. 

The paper even confidentially stated that Americans could vote for former President Trump if Biden is the only other option. 

"In that event, voters on the fence could swing toward a Republican nominee who can at least meet the rigors of the office. Yes, even Donald Trump," the article read. 

Criticizing his age again, the editors questioned whether the 80-year-old was fit enough to make crucial decisions all day and night. However, this is someone whose daily agenda has one or two things scheduled and who goes home on the weekends. 

"In 2008, Hillary Clinton ran an ad saying that she was prepared to take a 3 a.m. phone call in a crisis," the authors wrote. "Could an 84-year-old Joe Biden take a 3 p.m. call?"

Another piece published by the WSJ highlighted the president's repeated blunders, arguing that Biden is too old and frail to lead the country back to health. 

Titled "Frail or Forceful, Biden Keeps Stumbling," the author pointed out that Biden's "refusal to bend on the debt doesn't make his deterioration look better—maybe worse." 

The author noted that Biden's recent trip to Ireland mirrored that of "National Lampoon's Vacation," pointing out that his visit exposed the president's chief political vulnerability if he decides to run again. 

Editor's Note: This article incorrectly identified WSJ as a "leftist" paper. Updates have been made to correct the error.

