Kansas Senator Aims To Impeach Mayorkas Over Failed Border Policies

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may soon be making his way out of the door as Republicans call on him to leave his position over failed attempts to secure the southern border.

Earlier this week, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) proposed a no-confidence resolution to impeach Mayorkas, claiming the Biden official is not fit to carry out the duties of his office.

"There isn't one American who believes our southern border is secure," Marshall said. "In the real world, if you fail at your job, you get fired; the federal government should be no different. I think the Senate must show our colleagues in the House that we've had enough of the failures from the Department of Homeland Security."

In the nine-page resolution, Marshall said he was ready to receive articles of impeachment from the House so that he could begin an impeachment trial. He cited Mayorkas numerous failures, including immigration and the increase in drug trafficking and overdoses nationwide. The Republican is also accusing the Biden official of lying to Congress about his handling of the southern border.

According to the proposal, "more than 5,500,000 illegal aliens crossing the United States southern border during Secretary Mayorkas' term in office, including 20 consecutive months with more than 150,000 illegal border crossings and a 180 percent increase in encounters at the southern border compared to the previous administration," adding that there are over 100 people on the terror watch list.

On the contrary, Mayorkas argues that no administration has had a secure border under the Secure Fence Act.

The GOP has been pushing for Mayorkas impeachment over the past year, arguing that the Biden Administration's lax policies have advanced the crisis at the border.

If Mayorkas were to be impeached in the House, the process would move to the Senate for a trial. However, Mayorkas could only be removed by the Senate with the House voting first.