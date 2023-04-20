Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System
Is This When Biden Will Finally Announce His Re-Election Bid?
Here's Another Way TikTok Is Screwing Up Our Kids
Why the Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin Were Dropped
As We Fight to Protect Gas Stoves, Don't Forget Liberals Are Coming for...
U.S. Prepping for Possible Evacuation of Embassy in Sudan...But Not Civilians
BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down
Yawns Are Heard As a Member of Congress Pressures a Journalist, and Oracle...
A Democrat Threatened Matt Taibbi With Jail Time Over His Twitter Files Testimony
Biden's Title IX Enforcer Refuses to Define a 'Woman'
Ted Cruz Issues Crucial Reminder About Democrats' Treatment of Dianne Feinstein
Trans Lawmaker Says Republicans Have ‘Blood on Your Hands’ Over ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ Le...
‘Bulls***’: House Republican Women React to Democrats’ Efforts to Erase Women’s Sports
State AG's Rally to Remind That Prosecutors Can Be Removed for Not Enforcing...
Tipsheet

WH Blasts Whistleblower Claims Into Hunter Biden Probe

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 20, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden White House denied allegations from a whistleblower alleging that the federal government has mishandled the investigation into Hunter Biden, claiming it is “free from any political interference."

White House spokesman Ian Sams insisted that the whistleblower is just spreading rumors. 

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House," Sams told Fox News in a statement. 

Following the a letter penned by attorney Mark D. Lytle, calling for whistleblower privileges regarding his client, an IRS criminal supervisory agent believed to be Biden, Republicans erupted in reaction, applauding the whistleblower for coming forward. 

"Read this.  Every civil servant who has this kind of information, is willing to come forth should be afforded every protection available under the law. Congress has a duty to hear the information and consider it in whatever or any investigation they are or may pursue,” Former Homeland Security Under Director Michael D. Brown tweeted. 

Radio host Mark Simone said “Major breaking news - a whistleblower exposes a deep cover up in the Hunter Biden investigation and involvement of Merrick Garland in it and, of course, corrupt Lester Holt doesn't even mention it on the evening.”

Recommended

Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System Katie Pavlich

“They cover up Hunter Biden’s many real crimes. And they indict President Trump over fake crimes. Are you watching? The left is so hell-bent on winning that they’re eroding the rule of law and trying to turn us into a banana republic," former Missouri attorney general candidate Will Scharf tweeted.




Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System Katie Pavlich
Watch Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
A Democrat Threatened Matt Taibbi With Jail Time Over His Twitter Files Testimony Sarah Arnold
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
Ted Cruz Issues Crucial Reminder About Democrats' Treatment of Dianne Feinstein Rebecca Downs
Why the Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin Were Dropped Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System Katie Pavlich