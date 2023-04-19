MTG Claims the Biden Family Is Involved In a Sex Trafficking Scheme

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) alleges that the Biden family’s shady business goes beyond their corrupt dealings with China, warning that the president could be involved in a potential sex trafficking scheme.

Greene believes the Biden clan financially benefitted from the president’s positions of authority, alleging that the “Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

Despite such risky business involving Hunter Biden being already exposed before the 2020 election, Greene insists the House Oversight Committee can link other family members to financial transactions involving some of the women involved with Hunter. Since Biden’s son is a drug and sex-crazed addict, Greene’s speculation isn’t too far off.

Greene’s comments come after she and several lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee reviewed thousands of financial records at the Treasury Department.

“Just a complete conglomerate of Lies,” Greene said. “There’s a lot of information the American people deserve to know of the Biden family and the crimes they’ve been involved in. I just saw evidence of human trafficking that involves prostitutes not only from here in the United States but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

Calling the investigation unbelievable, Greene vowed that it would expose just how corrupt the whole Biden family is, not just the president and his son.

“And not only do we have questions about Hunter Biden himself,” Greene continued. “But this is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies that are going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly into the personal bank accounts of the Biden family, where they have financially benefited directly from Joe Biden’s seats of power.”

Republicans have promised to uncover the lies and deceitfulness Biden has been hiding. House Oversight Chair James Comer has already issued subpoenas for bank records that date back 14 years to reveal whether the then vice-president help family members obtain money-driven overseas business contracts.

