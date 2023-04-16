Jerry Nadler: No Such Thing as High Crime in NYC
Tipsheet

Tom Cotton Demands GOP to Let Democrats Figure Out Feinstein's Replacement On Their Own

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 16, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) is urging his Republican colleagues not to assist the Democratic Party in finding a replacement for outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif) on a key committee.

After facing health problems, Feinstein has asked Senate Majority Leader (D-NY) to replace her on the Judiciary Committee so that they can continue appointing President Joe Biden's far-Left, progressive nominees. 

Cotton, who is on the committee, is expected to resist the Democrat's incoming replacement saying, "Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden's most radical nominees to the courts." 

The 89-year-old Democrat has been pushed by her party to resign since her battle with shingles began. 

Biden has a long history of nominating far-Left progressives for the judicial committee. Last year, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the president's picks claiming that he has "made a pattern of nominating extremists, partisans, and radicals." 

Earlier this year, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced 24 of Biden's nominees for federal judgeships.  

"The Biden Administration is attempting to cram through all their most partisan, controversial nominees at once—the proverbial 'worst of the worst'—to shield them from focused public scrutiny," Cruz told The Daily Signal in a statement in February. "These people have no business being near the federal bench, let alone having life tenure."

The Texas senator criticized Biden's picks, demanding that he starts to pick centrist candidates for his nominations, acknowledging, however, that that "is likely asking too much from the modern Democrat Party."

Most of Biden's picks are full-fledged advocates for liberal policies such as being pro-abortion, pro-illegal immigration, and pro-crime. 

In order for Feinstein to be replaced, Schumer must amend the chamber's organizing resolution, which Republicans will likely block. This means Democrats will need ten defections from the GOP to break a filibuster.


