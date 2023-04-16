Republican Introduces Move to Defund Alvin Bragg With the 'ALVIN Act'

Democrats are obsessed with former President Trump, so much so they are attacking him from every corner to take him down. The most recent political witch hunt against him was Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's persecution of the 45th president. However, Republicans are pulling out all the stops to stop them from meddling in the 2024 election.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced legislation that would halt federal funds from Bragg's office. The ALVIN Act, or the Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act, would require the woke DA to repay any funds received after January 1, 2022.

"District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters," Biggs said in a statement.

Biggs also proposed a second bill, the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, which would block any state or local law enforcement agency from using resources seized through asset forfeiture to prosecute a president, vice president, or a candidate for president in a criminal case.

The Republican accuses Bragg of weaponizing his power and spending thousands of federal taxpayer dollars to go after Trump while requesting millions more in federal grants.

Biggs called it disturbing that Bragg would use the city's money to ignite a political investigation rather than use the funds to address the ongoing crime issue in his town.

"As a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight & Accountability Committees, and with an almost insurmountable national debt that exceeds $31 trillion, the nation simply cannot afford to support Mr. Bragg's politicization of the criminal justice system," Bragg continued.

According to DA records, roughly $5,000 was spent on expenses relating to the Trump or Trump Organization investigations. None of those expenses were paid for with funds received through federal grant programs. The DA's office has contributed $1 billion to the federal government through forfeited assets in the last 15 years, with only a "small fraction" of those funds being received by Bragg.