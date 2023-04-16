Dem Katie Porter Gets Destroyed Following Disgraceful Comments About Riley Gaines Trans Attack

Piers Morgan torches Democrat Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif) after she said she “strongly” disagrees with pro-swimmer Riley Gaines who was attacked and barricaded in a room for nearly three hours by an angry mob of transgender activists.

The heated exchange happened on HBO’s “Real Time” episode with host Bill Maher as the panelists discussed the incident.

Porter and Morgan discussed the Bud Light controversy featuring a transgender male on the can and Gaines tying with Lia Thomas, a transgender male allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Porter claimed that sporting bodies should be the ones to determine whether transgender people get to compete against biological males or females.

“But what has she [Gaines] said that is actually wrong?” Morgan questioned.

“I think that what she has done is tried to turn this; we talked about people becoming, using things to kind of get likes and get clicks,” Porter said.

Porter attempted to save face at one point by claiming she thought Gaines was only speaking up for herself.

That’s when Morgan puts Porter in her place, pointing out that Gaines has done nothing wrong and that standing up for herself and other women should not be condemned.

“That’s not what she’s doing,” Morgan fired back. “All I’ve seen her do is stand up for women’s rights, fairness, and equality. She actually competed against Lia Thomas, and it was obviously unfair. Lia Thomas won one of the races in the NCAA championships by 50 seconds against a bunch of biological females who simply couldn’t keep up. That cannot be right. It cannot be fair.”

Morgan continued to applaud Gaines for using free speech and speaking up for every female athlete worldwide.

Katie Porter randomly took a shot at Riley Gaines during Maher's show, claiming the point of Riley's activism is "Getting likes"



"Riley is speaking up for herself."



"I think she's speaking up for pretty much every female athlete in the world" pic.twitter.com/8F5J67vVxb — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 15, 2023



