Trump’s Financial Disclosures Shows He Brings In Millions From His Rallies and NFTs

Former President Trump filed his financial records with the Federal Election Commission, showing his wealth boosted following his time in office in 2020.

The 101-page filing shows that Trump has brought in millions just from selling his digital trading cards, NFTs, and public speaking events.

The report reveals that the 45th president boosted his income of more than $5 million from speaking engagements and earnings between $100,001 and $1 million from CIC Digital, the company behind his NFTs which feature digital images of Trump.

Additionally, the documents show that his business empire accumulated at least $282 million through 2021 and some of 2022 and is currently valued at a minimum of $1.2 billion.

The filings cite hundreds of assets belonging to Trump, including his Mar-a-Lago club, where he generates over $5 million in resort-related revenue. The club brought in more than $24 million in the final year of his presidency,

His social media platform, Truth Social, run by the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., is valued between $5 million and $25 million. Trump has reported earning less than $201 in income from the group in which he is the board of directors chairman. The value is lower than the initial $9 billion valuation for the company when it announced a merger in October 2021 with a Digital World Acquisition Company.

The disclosure also lists Trump’s 1987 memoir “The Art of the Deal,” which brought in between $100,000 and $1 million. However, his other 15 books did not cost more than $201.

According to Bloomberg News, Trump’s business holdings are about $1.2 billion.

Every incoming 2024 presidential candidate is required to file the financial disclosures within 30 days of announcing their candidacy, but only after seeking and securing two 45-day extensions.