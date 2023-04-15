The Liberal Media Will Probably Love How This Nashville Flower Shop Responded to...
Biden's CBP One App Approves 99% of Migrants Seeking Title 42 Exceptions: 'Welcome Mat for Illegals'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 15, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The high amount of illegal migrants entering the U.S. through the recently-expanded CBP One app has President Joe Biden's southern border taking another detrimental hit. 

Since the app's expansion in January, it has approved over 99 percent of migrants seeking exceptions to the COVID-era Title 42 public health order that allows border officials to expel migrants from the United States quickly.

The Biden app allows illegal migrants to upload their information and a photo and schedule an appointment at a port of entry to seek an exception to the order due to end next month.

According to the Biden Administration, the app has created a safe and humane process at the southern border, discouraging illegal immigration between the ports.

"The CBP One app is an innovative solution we are using to facilitate the safe and orderly arrival of non-citizens who believe they meet certain vulnerability criteria and are requesting a humanitarian exception to the CDC's Title 42 Order," Mayorkas said in January. "When Title 42 eventually lifts, this new feature will join one of the many tools and processes this Administration provides for individuals to seek protection in a safe, orderly, and humane manner and to strengthen the security of our borders."

However, the app has received backlash from Republicans and Democrats and has faced several tech issues since being rolled out. 

Former Trump DHS official Robert Law believes the app was designed to make it look like the Biden Administration is doing something to ease border numbers. Still, the app has just caused more issues and confusion for migrants. 

"It's almost like this app was designed to fail, to give the appearance that they're trying to discourage illegal aliens from exploiting the asylum system," Law told Fox News Digital. "But it's more like a wink and a nod, and they'll just continue to allow record numbers to exploit and abuse the system and be allowed into American communities."

Describing the app as a "welcome mat" for illegal migrants to enter the U.S., Law said the app would not stop anyone from coming into the country despite what Biden wants you to believe. 

Meanwhile, 35 Democrats called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to "take immediate steps to resolve the serious equity and accessibility issues migrants face" when using the app. 

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) urged the DHS to "shelve the CBP One app immediately."

Fewer than one percent of migrants using the app have been rejected. Once approved, they are released into the U.S. with a notice to appear and placed into the Title 8 removal process, which has a longer processing time than Title 42. In return, illegal migrants can live in the U.S. freely until further notice. 

